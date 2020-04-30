The best character roles of Rishi Kapoor

It's a tribute to his versatility that ever since Rishi Kapoor started playing character roles, the directors made sure he had something substantial to do in his films. He really had fun during his second innings, evaluating the author-backed papers with pleasure. Presenting a list of his films where he shone in character roles.

Fanaa (2006)

Director: Kunal Kohli

Cast: Aamir Khan, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor, Tabu

Rishi Kapoor plays Zulfikar Ali Beg, Kajol's father, in this tense, romantic thriller. Zooni (Kajol), who is blind, was in love with Rehan (Aamir Khan) and is heartbroken when he is presumed dead. She does not recognize him when he returns in her life. It is actually an enemy agent looking for a trigger for a nuclear weapon. When Zulfikar discovers it, he has a fight with Rehan, who accidentally kills him. Rishi shows himself as a kind and supportive father at all times. He cares for his daughter when she is pregnant before marriage and then she and Rehan get married too. But he is also a patriot and risks his life for his country.

Delhi 6 (2009)

Director: Rakesh Omprakash Mehra

Cast: Waheeda Rehman, Sonam Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor plays an old school knight in this seminal film on community harmony. It is the embodiment of the best qualities of old Delhi, which consisted of respecting all religions and helping out your neighbor in times of need, sharing both laughter and sadness. His personality makes a great impression on Roshan (Abhishek Bachchan) and helps him to orient himself.

Love Aaj Kal (2009)

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Giselli Monteiro

Imtiaz Ali wove two love stories into one in this romance. Rishi Kapoor plays Veer Singh Panesar, a Sikh hotelier living in London who inspires the character of Saif to get his life back on track by recounting his heartwarming love story set in the 1960s. The two tracks run parallel, with Saif playing the self. Rishi's youngest also in the movie. Her character is never intrusive or condescending. He sees a troubled soul and approaches him hoping to improve it. The role added some seriousness to the film.

Patiala House (2011)

Director: Nikkhil Advani

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Soni Razdan, Neelu Kohli, Kumud Mishra

Rishi Kapoor plays the strict patriarch of the Sikh community established in a certain part of London. Gurtej Singh Kahlon (Rishi Kapoor) does not like the way Indians are treated in England. He is biased by past experience and therefore forbids his talented bowler, Parghat Singh Kahlon (Akshay Kumar), from trying for the England team. Years later, Parghat's interest in cricket is revived thanks to the efforts of Simran Chaggal (Anushka Sharma). She encourages him to try the sport despite being middle-aged. When he is picked up to play on the England cricket team, his father realizes that he should invest more in his son's passion and forget about his bias towards whites. Rishi's performance was just what the doctor ordered for the movie.

Agneepath (2012)

Director: Karan Malhotra

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Om Puri, Zarina Wahab

Rishi's character, Rauf Lala, was not there in the original and was specially written for the remake. He plays a butcher who is also involved in drugs and prostitution and is a kind of dairy man. Vijay (Hrithik Roshan) befriends him and works for him as an adult to get closer to Kancha Cheena (Sanjay Dutt), as Kancha and Rauf are rivals. Perhaps it was his most gray-shaded paper. He knows that he is the uncrowned king of his locality and does what pleases him. He is weakened by Vijay's betrayal, but gives him a good fight when Vijay comes to save his sister. Kancha was supposed to be the main villain, but thanks to Rishi's power, we remember Rauf more than Kancha.

Student of the Year (2012)

Director: Karan Johar

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

The same year that he played a very macho Rauf Lala on Agneepath, Rishi Kapoor also played a gay character on SOTY. Dean Yogendra Vashishth is enthusiastic about morning idol John Abraham, and also drools over the supremely fit (and married) soccer coach (Ronit Roy). It is he who designs several competitions for the student of the year trophy. He is a strict disciplinarian who has the best interests of children at heart. He was an enormously cheesy character and added a hint of irreverent humor to the proceedings.

D-Day (2013)

Director: Nikhil Advani.

Cast: Arjun Rampal, Irrfan, Rishi Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Shruti Haasan, Aakash Dahiya, Chandan Roy Sanyal

The film is inspired by all the Delta Force dramas depicting American forces landing on hostile borders and carrying out executions, extractions of people detrimental to American interests. We know who India's public enemy is. 1 is. His name is Dawood Ibrahim and it speaks to Advani's maturity as an actor that Dawood is not mentioned by name in the film. His name is Goldman in the movie. Rishi Kapoor plays Goldman as a supreme manipulator, someone who has always surpassed the odds and survived and relies on his wits and guts to be on top every time. Pink aviators and retro outfits add to the person. It is easily one of the best performances of his career.

Kapoor & Sons (2016)

Director: Shakun Batra

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajat Kapoor, Anahita Uberoi

Rishi Kapoor's makeover for Kapoor and Sons is said to have cost a whopping Rp 2 million. He had to be under prosthetics for long hours and reportedly threatened to leave the film twice due to discomfort. He plays a character who is over 80 years old and misses his family very much. His only wish is to have a photograph where everyone poses together as one, but due to the current of discord in the film, that was not fulfilled. He plays a character full of spirit and who people really like, despite his quirks. The actor won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role.

102 Not available (2018)

Director: Umesh Shukla

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Jimit Trivedi

Can a movie in which the protagonists' screen age is supposed to be 102 and 75 respectively, can be called a coming-of-age movie? Well, after watching 102 Not Out of Umesh Shukla, you will say that it is possible. You will realize that growing is a continuous process and that it has nothing to do with age. Both Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor are on an equal footing in the film. In addition to displaying genuine chemistry in their scenes together, each has an opportunity to bring out individual brilliance. Basically it's a two character movie and most are just them talking about the past and reflecting on the present, but you never get bored.

Mulk (2018)

Director: Anubhav Sinha

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Prateik Babbar, Neena Gupta, Manoj Pahwa, Prachee Shah, Rajat Kapoor, Kumud Mishra, and Ashutosh Rana

How do you prove that you love the country? And should this love be questioned in the first place? Who are the real citizens of this country, really? Mulk asks such questions and more. Rishi Kapoor plays a lawyer whose nephew and brother are accused of being terrorists and he himself is accused of helping and encouraging them. He is in his element as the lawyer who thinks the law is on his side and is puzzled and saddened by changing attitudes and scenarios. It serves as the film's moral compass, refusing to give in to voices that preach hatred and division. His pain is real and so is the certainty that the truth will triumph in the end.