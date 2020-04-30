Tenants surround Los Angeles City Hall demanding cancellation of all rent and mortgage payments – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Members of the Los Angeles Union of Tenants circled the City Hall on foot and in vehicles Thursday morning demanding that city and state leaders cancel rent and mortgage payments during the COVID-19 crisis.

"We could use that money for needs and wants. They expect us to have a week or two of food, do you know how expensive it is? "Protester Melissa Reyes asked.

Last month, Los Angeles city leaders announced the end of evictions for tenants who are unable to pay rent due to financial difficulties related to the pandemic.

Tenants will have up to 12 months to pay rent after the pandemic ends.

City leaders have said that rent forgiveness is beyond their control and they have no legal authority to do so. They say it depends on the state and federal governments.

"If we don't get rent cancellation, they'll see a lot more people on the streets in about six months because they won't be able to pay the payment agreements or the rent is behind, so he's going to be evicted," said Elizabeth Blaney of the LA Tenants Union. .

“The banks received $ 1.5 billion of the money from our taxpayers. They can forgive some of the mortgage payments to homeowners who in turn can forgive tenants. So there is a system in operation, they just need to do it, "he said.

While tenants demand cancellation of their rent payments, there is another group that says they also need help.

Landlords say that if they don't receive the rent paid, they won't be able to pay their mortgages, property taxes and their own bills.

"They are asking for something for free. Nothing is free. Everything has a cost," said Los Angeles owner Arnold Epstein.

Epstein, 75, is retired and owns some Los Angeles property. He understands the concerns of tenants, but he wants people to know that landlords like him are struggling, too.

"I don't have a pension, I need the rent. I have a disabled adult son, I have to pay for his house, his medical bills, I need money for him," he said.

Epstein says three of his tenants will not pay the rent in June, but he is working out a flexible payment program with them.

Although the Los Angeles City Council is seeking to help homeowners by extending their grace period to pay overdue payments, Epstein would like to receive help from the federal government.

"The tenant would not get the money, it would come directly to our checking account, it does not have to be 100% of the amount, that would be good, but something," he said.