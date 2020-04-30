Tekashi 6ix9ine can shoot music videos in the backyard while under house arrest

A judge gave Tekashi 6ix9ine the green light to shoot music videos in his backyard during his house arrest.

"Defendant is permitted to conduct employment-related activities outside of the residence but within the confines of the rented property for two (2) hours per week on a specific (1) day that needs prior approval from the Probation Officer, "Judge Paul Engelmayer wrote

Her attorney had filed the request last week.

