Tekashi 6ix9ine can shoot music videos in the backyard while under house arrest

A judge gave Tekashi 6ix9ine the green light to shoot music videos in his backyard during his house arrest.

"Defendant is permitted to conduct employment-related activities outside of the residence but within the confines of the rented property for two (2) hours per week on a specific (1) day that needs prior approval from the Probation Officer, "Judge Paul Engelmayer wrote

Her attorney had filed the request last week.

Tekashi pleaded guilty in December to extortion and other charges and was sentenced to two years in prison after cooperating with the feds. He was released early due to his severe asthma, which reportedly puts him at great risk for complications if he ever contracted coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the rapper revealed that he would release new music next Friday (May 8).

Are they going to be bumping into the rapper's new music or are they missing the last straw?