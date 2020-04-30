#TBT celebrity photos released this week

Mark Ruffalo remembering Avengers Endgame This week's #ThrowbackThursday begins!

one]

Mark Ruffalo celebrated the first anniversary of the launch of Avengers Endgame Sharing these world premiere photos for it:

2]

Jennifer Lopez posted this clip from her 2001 classic romantic comedy The wedding planner:

3]

Paris Hilton shared this photo of herself taken in 1996:

4]

Ice Cube celebrated the 25th anniversary of its iconic movie, Friday, by posting this photo taken for the movie of him and his co-star Chris Tucker:

5]

Luke Evans shared this photo of himself at a wig party in the early 2000s:

6]

Danielle Fishel posted this photo of herself on the cover of Twist magazine in 1999:

7]

Marisa Tomei shared this promotional photo taken in the 80s for the work Beirut, to promote your profit live by reading it:

8]

In honor of Al Pacino's 80th birthday, Michelle Pfeiffer posted this screenshot from her 1991 movie. Frankie and Johnny:

9]

Halle Berry shared this stunning and sexy #TBT:

10]

Shailene Woodley remembered when she appeared on The o.c. in the early 2000s:

eleven]

Hasan Minhaj shared this photo of himself with his family in the early 90s:

12]

Eric Dane posted this photo of himself and Patrick Dempsey's social estrangement before it was a thing:

13]

Janet Jackson shared this beautiful photo of herself taken in 1993:

14]

Madonna posted this photo of herself as a teenager in the mid-70s:

fifteen.

Elton John shared this photo of himself on the first day of his tour of the United States in 1974:

sixteen.

John Cleese posted a then and now photo of him and his A fish named Wanda co-star Jamie Lee Curtis:

17]

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared in the late 90s Buffy GIF to summarize your feelings about homeschooling:

18]

Cindy Crawford posted this photo of herself as a teenager in the early 1980s:

19]

Alfonso Herrera shared this photo of himself at age 6 in 1990:

twenty]

Chrissy Metz posted this photo of herself when she moved to Los Angeles in the early 2000s:

twenty-one]

In celebration of Judy Reyes being invited on his and Donald Faison's podcast, Zach Braff shared this Scrubs Photo:

22]

And finally, Reese Witherspoon posted this clip of the iconic "double-snap,quot; scene from Legally Blonde, and explained everything that was necessary to do it:

