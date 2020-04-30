TBT celebrity photos released this week

Mark Ruffalo remembering Avengers Endgame This week's #ThrowbackThursday begins!
one]
Mark Ruffalo celebrated the first anniversary of the launch of Avengers Endgame Sharing these world premiere photos for it:
2]
Jennifer Lopez posted this clip from her 2001 classic romantic comedy The wedding planner:
3]
Paris Hilton shared this photo of herself taken in 1996:
4]
Ice Cube celebrated the 25th anniversary of its iconic movie, Friday, by posting this photo taken for the movie of him and his co-star Chris Tucker:
5]
Luke Evans shared this photo of himself at a wig party in the early 2000s:
6]
Danielle Fishel posted this photo of herself on the cover of Twist magazine in 1999:
7]
Marisa Tomei shared this promotional photo taken in the 80s for the work Beirut, to promote your profit live by reading it:
8]
In honor of Al Pacino's 80th birthday, Michelle Pfeiffer posted this screenshot from her 1991 movie. Frankie and Johnny:
9]
Halle Berry shared this stunning and sexy #TBT:
10]
Shailene Woodley remembered when she appeared on The o.c. in the early 2000s:
eleven]
Hasan Minhaj shared this photo of himself with his family in the early 90s:
12]
Eric Dane posted this photo of himself and Patrick Dempsey's social estrangement before it was a thing:
13]
Janet Jackson shared this beautiful photo of herself taken in 1993:
fifteen.
Elton John shared this photo of himself on the first day of his tour of the United States in 1974:
sixteen.
John Cleese posted a then and now photo of him and his A fish named Wanda co-star Jamie Lee Curtis:
17]
Sarah Michelle Gellar shared in the late 90s Buffy GIF to summarize your feelings about homeschooling:
18]
Cindy Crawford posted this photo of herself as a teenager in the early 1980s:
19]
Alfonso Herrera shared this photo of himself at age 6 in 1990:
twenty]
Chrissy Metz posted this photo of herself when she moved to Los Angeles in the early 2000s:
twenty-one]
In celebration of Judy Reyes being invited on his and Donald Faison's podcast, Zach Braff shared this Scrubs Photo:
22]
And finally, Reese Witherspoon posted this clip of the iconic "double-snap,quot; scene from Legally Blonde, and explained everything that was necessary to do it:
Nostalgia trip
Take a trip down memory lane that will make you feel nostalgic AF
%MINIFYHTML4469dd72041f7ba8a1605f96e28f0bb515%