Tamar Braxton hints that there are problems in paradise with her boyfriend David Adefeso with this message

Not long ago, Tamar Braxton sang the praises of her boyfriend, David Adefeso, but now it seems that quarantined life has affected romance.

Tamar is not a person who keeps her thoughts to herself, so this week, she jumped on social media, where she shared a post about being a little fed up with the situation or the situation caused by the coronavirus blockade.

The diva and reality TV star explained that it is not normal for a couple to spend so much time together. Not many people support Tamar in her surprising statement.

One person said the following: “It sounds like a personal problem. I'm fine with all my boyfriends … "

This defender shared: "I WAS FEELING THIS 💀 no one understands how much my boyfriend irritates my soul 💀 I love him but damn he is putting the last nerves in this house 💀".

A third commenter revealed, "Married people generally don't do this regularly? All single people are sitting here like … OH REALLY?!?!? 😡"

This follower went on to say, "I can't relate, I love being around my husband. Divorce courts rub their hands together like Birdman.

This person revealed, “I would really enjoy it if I had someone. It is the perfect time to meet the real ones, or I love it, this is my normal life, as well as going to the shops and going home. "

This social media user stated, "Actually, we do a couple of quarantines during the day so we don't get too tired of each other. He is in his office all day, and I sit in my office on the couch all day. day ".

Not long ago, Tamar spoke to Wendy Williams and explained that she sees marriage and a baby in her future with David.

She said, "I would love to have a family with David, but, like, first we have to put a ring on him." I can't have a bunch of dads running around here, that's not cute. I have one.

Wendy asked her if she would marry David: "If he came into the house tonight with a ring, would you say yes?"

She replied, "I would say yes and find someone online to do it, right now."

Many hope that the couple will get through this difficult time together and finally marry.



