Tamar Braxton and her sister Toni Braxton remember one of the most difficult times in their lives: Tiny Harris is here for them

Tamar Braxton and sister Toni Braxton made their fans cry with their latest IG posts. Both remember LoLo Braxton, the girl who lost her life. See the heartfelt messages they shared online.

Tamar started and said: ‘The fcknesssssnesssss of all @lolobrax I waited until the end of my day because I didn't want to post this. I still can't believe it's real. About 365 days and nights later I still remember when they told me, where I was, where I was going, what I was wearing and also my heart breaking into pieces. I couldn't tell anyone why I've been so sad these past few days. I couldn't shake my pain … In many ways, we share how we really feel. "

Tamar went on and wrote that ‘😔 I know you are my beautiful angel and sometimes I can see your image. You know. ✨️✨ I remember this photo. I remember naming you and arguing that you would be angry if you didn't have the name Lauren Christina (they didn't listen) (you were angry when I told you) just like then, before I met you, you were my baby, you still are And always will be. i love you 👼 🙏🏼✨ ’

Tiny Harris and Porsha Williams also expressed their love and support.

Another follower posted this message: ‘RIP beautiful baby girl! Love and light for you (and your family) Tamar ".

Someone else wrote: ‘RIP Lolo! I have been looking at Braxton's family values ​​for the past few days and realized that Lolo was the episode where Tracy had her hysterectomy. She was in the hospital with Michael. Smh so sad. "

Toni also shared the following message: ‘Thinking of my brother @mikeybraxton today. Today she lost her baby Lauren Braxton (right) a year ago. I could never know your pain, but your older sister is here for you. I love you ".

A follower said: ‘Nothing can comfort a father to lose his son. I pray for God's peace and comfort over all of you, especially the family of your brothers. "

Rest in peace, Lolo!



