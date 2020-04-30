Take a first look at the new E series! The Bradshaw Bunch!

Hall of Fame quarterback, acclaimed sports analyst … reality TV star?

Yes this is Terry bradshaw! The Bradshaw Bunch—Which will continue his life in rural Oklahoma— premieres on E! this summer, and you can see the series for the first time with this exclusive trailer.

In the clip, you are not only introduced to Terry himself, but also to his wife, Tammy.

"Without Tammy, my dad would literally go crazy," he says. Rachel, one of Terry's daughters. "But she could give him a heart attack with all those jokes."

But Tammy's shenanigans, from turning the corner to honking a car horn, all in the name of scaring Terry, are just part of the craziness that makes up the Bradshaw house. Rachel, along with Terry's other daughters, Ireland and Lacey, are the main contributors!

"She got a boob job," Terry tells Tammy, referring to Erin. "Why didn't you tell me?"