Taco Bell & # 39; s Flamin & # 39; Hot Doritos Locos Tacos are bad

welcome to Tasteless, a column on decadent food trends delivered with the intellectual curiosity of a Michelin critic and the care of a mukbang enthusiast. In today's edition, we are testing the latest Taco Bell innovation, Skinny & # 39; Hot Doritos Locos Tacos.

Of all the moral maxims we are forced to learn in childhood, the one that rings truer is a variant of this: some things are too good to be true. The decision to order two Taco Bell Flamen Doritos Locos hot tacos on a particularly depressing afternoon on Tuesday turned out to be a crash course in the cliche. Theoretically, they sounded great: a rainbow of flavors and textures, a surprising bite of spice on a moon-shaped omelette garnished with delicious chunks of lettuce and hot cheese. But in practice, they looked bad and tasted … thank goodness, but certainly not good. I am not happy to report that this is the first failure in the "In Poor Taste" series. (It is only the third entry).

I like to consider myself a refined woman with refined tastes, therefore I am aware that Taco Bell is the top national fast food chain. (Regional dens such as In-N-Out and Whataburger deserve to be considered in a category of their own.) But like most fast food chains, Taco Bell's tasty menu basically consists of four different elements (taco, quesadilla, burrito, nachos) repeated with slight alterations, and yet those four elements are very good. If I'm on a road trip to nowhere, a Crunchwrap Supreme will get me there faster. A 7-layer burrito for vegetarians in the truck? Hell yeah. Most Taco Bell combo meals come with an additional crispy taco (soft tortilla lovers are on the wrong side of the story), so I'm very familiar with the default flavor. Climbing the hard corn exterior of your tacos for a snack I love, Doritos, in a flavor I adore, Frito Lay’s Flamin ’Hot (the same seasoning used in Flamin Hot Cheetos and all similar products) seemed like a no-brainer. But they were bad.

First things first: The packaging was amazing – a cardboard coffin covered in flames that make Guy Fieri proud. The logo was the familiar and ubiquitous "Flamin’ Hot "font, as appealing in a message as if it simply said," You know you love me. " The taco inside was not attractive, but nobody goes to Taco Bell for aesthetics. The taste is what keeps loyal customers coming back. That, and its 24-hour locations and the existence of alcohol, but I'm rambling.

And then I took a Taco Flamin Hot Doritos Locos out of its carry case and took a bite out of it. The taste was bland. The shell had a repulsive texture, as if someone had dipped half of a hot old Flamin Dorito in water and thrown it into a deep fryer. But I don't give up, so I had another bite. It produced equally disappointing results. "Why, oh, why didn't I order a Crunchwrap Supreme?" I found myself crying to no one. "This was a mistake! A truly bad taste decision, the name of this franchise! There was no noticeable kick, and it only left the thinnest orange residue on my hands; I was expecting the full high school experience, but my fingers were not dyed.

If you don't like spicy food but are enjoying the cultural prestige it seems to have these days, Taco Bell’s Flamin’s Hot Doritos Locos Taco is a convenient way to show off to your friends. Otherwise, the classic crispy taco with fire sauce is far superior. I said what I said.