SZA caught using controversial whitening pills

Instagram

After sparking a backlash over her apparent lighter complexion in recent months, the & # 39; All the Stars & # 39; singer Accidentally leaked an image showing her glutathione pills that women use to lighten their skin.

Up News Info –

SZA has revealed the secret of her apparent lighter complexion. After being criticized by fans who accused the singer of lightening her skin in recent months, the R&B star accidentally leaked a photo of her bleaching pills.

Over the weekend, the 29-year-old shared on her Instagram Stories a picture of the vitamins and supplements she takes. Among them were glutathione pills, which women around the world are taking to lighten their skin. SZA claimed that she takes the pills for her "immune system" and is in fact having the side effect of clearer skin.

SZA shows the vitamins and supplements it takes.

Confirming the side effect of glutathione, an internet user shared her own experience: "Those types of supplements really work. It's crazy. I started taking a certain supplement for a different reason and my skin turned pale in June in the South. " The person mentioned added: "I thought I was stumbling until I Googled 'skin lightening' and all of these results came up. It definitely wasn't intentional. It was for health."

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Keeping positive thoughts, another chimed in, "Tbf does help with the immune system and many other things. It is a pretty good antioxidant! I assume you are taking it because of the crown. One of the other supplements is also an antioxidant."

But others were not convinced that SZA took the pills for his immune system. "What is supposed to be wrong with your impending system to take these?" asked a confused user. Another alleged: "He seems to bleach and his fool ** posted things that would discolor his skin. Maybe you better go to his page and ask him how foolish he is to post this."

"That's sad if she's doing that," someone else commented, while another wrote, "I think a LOT of these black celebrities are using glutathione. Many of them look clearer now than they used to. And I know that at the People like to blame lighting and shit, but I don't think it's all due to lighting. "