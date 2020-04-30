Swedish NHL players raise concerns when skating during quarantine

While the rest of the world took serious steps to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Sweden stood firm.

The Scandinavian country has broken the trend of almost all other European and North American countries by allowing schools, restaurants, bars and other businesses to remain open despite the pandemic. The results are still open to debate, but, at least for now, the policy is still in force.

Among the many facilities that have been kept open are the ice rinks, allowing some Swedish NHL players to continue skating despite the rest of the league being locked up at home. TSN's Darren Dreger reported in Insider Trading last week that Elias Pettersson from Vancouver is one of several Swedes who has been skating amid the pandemic. He said it has not gone well with some other NHL players.

"I can tell you that there are some NHL players in North America who don't like the idea given the competitive advantage you can see," he said.

Anaheim Ducks defender Michael Del Zotto agreed and said skating players will have a big advantage when the NHL resumes its activities.

"I know things are normal (in Sweden)," he said last week in & # 39; First Up with Landsberg and Colaiacovo & # 39; Toronto 1050. "It's very different (there) and they are going to have an advantage. I didn't know about the skating side, so now they will have an even bigger advantage. If you take away the skating, even just training there are many guys who are a difficult situation, guys who are in small condos.

"So these players in Sweden have a huge advantage."

In addition to simply helping players avoid rust, Del Zotto added that being able to spend time on the ice will play an important role in preventing injury when hockey returns.

"If this happens two months, three months, and we come to August and plan to return; to be off the ice for three or four months, even under normal circumstances, that doesn't happen," he said. "When you have a normal offseason, you take off a month or whatever and slowly come back to it, so these guys will have a huge advantage not only in terms of being ready to play, but also in terms of health,quot; .

Last week, Petterson's teammate Jacob Markstrom spoke to reporters on a video call from his hometown of Gavle, Sweden, noting that the country is operating quite normally. However, he stays at home as long as he can, and actually left his team in Vancouver.

Markstrom traveled back to Sweden about three weeks before the call after rehabilitating a knee injury; The injured players were allowed to continue their rehabilitation at their team's facilities. including climbing the ice. He also told reporters that he is working with a coach, but that he is trying to be careful as he does not want to get sick or pass it on to anyone.

As the number of confirmed cases continues to grow in Sweden, the player's health begins to become an issue. Dreger said the league will continue to monitor the situation abroad.

"What happens when these players are welcome back to North America? These players will undoubtedly be quarantined and there are some guys who believe that the players will also face mandatory NHL testing," he said.

Of course, players have the right to take advantage of the courts that are opened whenever the country allows it. As Dreger noted, the NHL's advice for players to quarantine was a recommendation, not a directive. However, as confirmed cases of COVID-19 increase in Sweden, there are increasing calls to close many public facilities. It remains to be seen if Swedish players will be able to continue skating as the league approaches to announce a return date.