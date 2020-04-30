Swae Lee reviews French Montana for & # 39; unforgettable & # 39; claims

Swae Lee responded to French Montana after he claimed that his hit song "Unforgettable,quot; had no structure until it was presented to him.

"Do you think 'Unforgettable' came to me before it came out?" Montana said via Live. "It wasn't anything like that before it came out. It was a song, it had no structure. I had to sit there like a scientist and put it together."

Swae disagrees.

He replied: "Cap,quot;.

French replied in the comments: "FRANAT MONTANA FEAT. SWAE LEE – UNFORGETTABLE. 1 million distance from the diamond. I LOVE SWAE LEE LET RAMADAN MUBARAK POSITIVE … WHO HAD THE MONKEY FIRST? WON."

Swae later stated that he has the original version, which could mean that he can release it.

"Unforgettable,quot; is arguably one of French's biggest hits, and many would agree that the song's success is due to Swae's vocals and not French's bars.