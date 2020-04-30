Swae Lee reviews French Montana for & # 39; unforgettable & # 39; claims

Swae Lee responded to French Montana after he claimed that his hit song "Unforgettable,quot; had no structure until it was presented to him.

"Do you think 'Unforgettable' came to me before it came out?" Montana said via Live. "It wasn't anything like that before it came out. It was a song, it had no structure. I had to sit there like a scientist and put it together."

Swae disagrees.

He replied: "Cap,quot;.

