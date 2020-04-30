Summer Walker faces violent backlash for going to nail salon despite COVID-19 pandemic

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Girls Need Love & # 39; She documents her trip to the nail salon on her Finstagram account, showing how the staff in charge made her nails look pretty again.

Up News Info –

It has really been difficult for many people as they are forced to stay home to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further. Some people need to fix their hair and nails after so long, and Summer hiker It is among them. Some people do not want her after learning that the singer still went to a beauty salon despite the pandemic.

Summer documented her trip to the nail salon on her Finstagram account, showing how the staff in charge made her nails look pretty again. As a countermeasure, he wore a pair of gloves that have holes in the fingertips, apparently wanting to let people know that it's still safe to fix their nails.

<br />

However, many of them apparently did not feel the same and criticized Summer for her choice. "So what's the purpose of the gloves," one asked, while another called her "dumb" for doing something like that. Meanwhile, someone was being sarcastic, "Wow … This is smart, she just touched the gloves she used to keep the virus away just for … Nvm, it's cool."

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"Why are they so desperate to show the world that they are not helping to flatten the curve?" one wondered especially, as another person said: "You all worry about health, this selfishness has to stop, it is not just about all of us, who can catch it from the people who spread it." There was also one person who noted, "But this does NOT prevent ANYTHING. It could also keep the gloves on."

Summer has yet to respond to the reaction.

Only in the USA In the USA, there are already more than a million confirmed cases of Coronavirus, while more than 200,000 have died from the virus. More recently, the University of Washington Institute for Health Measurement and Assessment raised its projected death toll to approximately 74,000 by August 4.