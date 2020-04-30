Strangers work together to feed at-risk neighbors in San Francisco's Sunset district during the pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – A couple of strangers gathered to make sure their neighbors most at risk in the Sunset District of San Francisco were cared for during the COVID-19 shelter.

Volunteers pack food in the pantry, then take it to elderly and at-risk neighbors. It is the work of the Sunset Neighborhood Help Group, started by Bianca Nandzik and Frank Plughoff.

When the city began to take refuge in its place, Nandzik helped an elderly neighbor buy food. "I thought, Oh Oh, I could do that for other people too!" He recalled.

She posted the idea online. Plughoff, whom Nandzik did not know at the time, suggested starting a Facebook group.

Nandzik did so and invited Plughoff to join. In one week, the group had 800 members.

"The response has been phenomenal," said Plughoff. "That is just a testament to the fact that the people here are heroes and really care about their neighbors."

More than 1,450 members of the Sunset Neighborhood Help Group have responded to more than several hundred cases.

In addition to connecting through social media, there is also a helpline with language translators.

To reach older people who are not online, volunteers printed and distributed 30,000 flyers. Ellen Isaak, 96, received one.

"It is wonderful to know that there are people around who think of other people," said Isaak.

She received groceries delivered by volunteers William and Bonnie Kwan, who are simply grateful that they can help.

"I felt helpless sitting at home," said Bonnie Kwan. "I am truly grateful to Frank and Bianca for setting up this platform where we can offer our support."

Plughoff himself once experienced the support of strangers during a paralyzing illness.

"Two years ago, I contracted a rare neurological disease and it basically left me bedridden," he said.

The people, even the strangers, who donated to a crowdfunding effort supported it.

"They donated enough for me to live," said Plughoff. "I realized that I can never pay that back. My motivation in this is to pay for that kindness."

In the end, Nandzik marvels at his strongest community.

"Everyone in this group is a changemaker in their own way," he said. "It just shows that we all depend on each other."