Baby Cow Productions, the UK film and television team with credits including Alan Partridge, Stan and Ollie and Trip, has appointed Sarah Monteith as Director General.

In the newly created role, which she will assume in mid-May, Monteith will work alongside CEO Christine Langan.

Monteith was the most recent interim Director of Marketing for BBC Studios, and has held numerous leadership roles at the BBC.

Baby Cow's Next List Includes Channel 4 Commission Chivalry, a comic drama written and starring Sarah Solemani and Steve Coogan, and The Witch Seeker, written and directed by Rob and Neil Gibbons and starring Daisy May Cooper and Tim Key.

Steve Coogan, Creative Director and Founder, said: “Baby Cow has been going through a period of transition and development, expanding into drama, and building our reputation for pioneering comedy shows. We are now at a stage when much of our board is struggling fit and ready to go. I, along with Christine Langan and the wealth of talent we have cultivated, have been punishing a number of various new movies, comedies, and television dramas. Sarah Monteith's appointment is a testament to BBC Studio's faith in our perspectives. She is exactly what the company needs to maximize the potential of quality content that is Baby Cow's hallmark. "

Christine Langan, CEO added: "I am delighted to welcome Sarah to Baby Cow. Her extensive content, marketing and commercial experience will help fuel an exciting new period of growth for the company and support this much-loved brand. "

BBC Studios has been the majority owner of the company since 2016.

Tim Davie, CEO of BBC Studios, said: “Sarah has been a fantastic colleague, adapting her many talents to successfully lead in various roles over the years. I know that she will contribute significantly to Baby Cow, a prolific independent member of BBC Studios. "

Sarah Monteith said: "Of Partridge and Gavin and Stacey through Philomena and Stan and OllieBaby Cow's bold and award-winning creativity brings the best of British quality to the world stage. As for many others, this content is part of my life and I am very excited to be working with Steve, Christine and the rest of the team on what is to come. "