State senators pass resolution urging Governor Whitmer to suspend ban on non-essential procedures – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Michigan Senate Republicans passed a resolution Tuesday urging Governor Gretchen Whitmer to lift his five-week ban on non-essential medical and dental procedures.

State senators argue that the decision should be left to hospitals and healthcare providers.

This is the latest move by Republican lawmakers against Whitmer's Covid-19 response.

