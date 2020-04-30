Stanford MLB COVID-19 Antibody Study May Help Resolve Debate Over Virus Infection Rate – Up News Info San Francisco

PALO ALTO (KPIX) – Some new antibody testing studies claim that COVID-19 death rates are smaller than expected. Whether it's one in ten or one in 1,000, the debate about the value of these studies is intensifying.

The results of the first nationwide antibody testing study from Stanford University and involving the Major League Baseball are expected at any time.

When Stanford publishes the results, the question is how to interpret these studies.

A recent antibody test study led by Stanford suggests that the infection rate in Santa Clara County could be 85 times higher than the actual number of confirmed cases.

"So far, what we see seems to give a consistent message that this is a very common infection. People don't even recognize that they are infected, "said Stanford University epidemiologist and professor of medicine John Ioannidis." There is good news and bad news: the good news is that it is a milder infection for most people, but it is bad because it is very difficult to contain. "

Antibody test studies have also been conducted in Los Angeles, Miami, and New York. But the Stanford-Major League Baseball study is the first to look at infection rates across the country.

Twenty-seven MLB teams distributed an estimated 300 tests each, to see how many of its 10,000 employees, including field teams, players, office executives, and even vendors tested positive for antibodies.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"It's another data point that would be interesting to compare with other geographic study data points. They have to see how each study agrees or disagrees with the others," Ioannidis said.

Some proponents who pressure policymakers to facilitate social distancing orders have used antibody testing studies that argue that if the number of infections is higher, then the death rate is lower. But others have questioned how the samples were chosen and the precision of the fingerstick tests used in some studies that have not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. USA

"The tests are good in concept but difficult to run, the interpretation of the studies depends on the community in which you are viewing the results," said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, professor of medicine at UCSF.

"If you have a one percent false positive, and 15 percent of the people in the population tested positive, then 1 percent of 15% are false positives, then you have a pretty good idea of ​​what is going on, but it really depends on the actual numbers, "said Dr. Bryan Greenhouse, an epidemiologist at UCSF.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a Stanford professor of medicine who leads the MLB study, tells KPIX that the data from the 10,000 employees participating in this antibody study nationwide was analyzed.

His team is working on a final document before the results are published.