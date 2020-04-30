Stacey Dash and husband Jeffrey Marty divorce seven months after the domestic violence incident

The relationship between Stacey Dash and Jeffrey Marty has officially ended. Us Magazine confirmed today that Stacey Dash took to her Instagram to reveal the sad news. She bluntly released the news on her Instagram, claiming that she and her man made the "difficult decision to end their marriage."

As most know, she and Marty were involved in a domestic dispute advertising incident approximately seven months ago. The 53 year old Clueless Star and Marty had been fighting for years, a source previously said.

Dash, in her Instagram post, said that she and her husband thought about it a lot and decided it was the best decision for both of them. the Clueless star captioned her post with a series of Christian hash-tags.

According to the New York Post, she and Marty were married in April 2018 after only ten days of meeting. Her manager said in a column at the time that she and Marty wanted to keep the relationship out of public reach.

The end of their romance turned out to be ironic, because, as noted above, Marty and Dash were involved in a domestic battery incident in September 2019. A police report of the incident said the altercation began after a verbal discussion.

Stacey allegedly slapped him in the face and shoved him as well, leaving "red scratch marks,quot; on his arm. A statement, at the time, said the incident was disproportionate and that the arrest was simply a "formality." Marty never filed charges.

Dash has reportedly encountered domestic abuse in the past. In his lawyers' statement, Dash was claimed to be a "survivor of domestic abuse,quot; and encourages those who have been injured to speak. For that reason, he was saddened by the false reports.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

In October 2019, however, Dash pleaded not guilty to a domestic violence charge that was later dropped. Not long after the incident happened, Dash turned to her Twitter account to say that she and her husband, like many other couples, had a dispute that turned ugly.

Ad

This will be Stacey's fourth divorce. She was also married to Emmanuel Xuereb, James Maby, and Brian Lovell.



Post views:

0 0