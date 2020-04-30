Stacey Dash and fourth husband Jeffrey Marty take the & # 39; correct path & # 39; at the end of the 2-year marriage

Instagram / Twitter

The former student of & # 39; Clueless & # 39; Announces that she and her attorney husband decided to leave him, months after his arrest on charges of domestic assault against Jeffrey.

Up News Info –

Stacey Dash she is ending her tumultuous marriage to Jeffrey Marty. In a statement posted on her Instagram page on Thursday, April 30, the actress announced that she and her fourth husband had decided to part "after much prayer."

"Hello everyone," he greeted his fans and followers, before continuing with the news. "My husband and I made the difficult decision to end our marriage." She continued writing on a plain black background, "After much prayer, I feel this is the right path for both of us. I wish you nothing but the best. Thank you all for your support and respect for our privacy during this difficult time. "

Stacey added several hashtags in the subtitles, "Love", "Faith", "Redeemed", "Warrior", "Grace", "Life Lesson" and "Jesus".

<br />

However, it is unclear if Stacey and Jeffrey have filed for divorce or if they have separated for now. The news comes months after the couple got into a heated discussion that turned physical in an apartment in New Port Richey, Florida. In a 911 call she made during the September 29 altercation, student "Clueless" initially claimed that Jeffrey had assaulted her.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

However, she ended up being charged with domestic battery for allegedly shoving and slapping Jeffrey during the argument. They remained together after the incident and the charge against Stacey was dropped by prosecutors in October.

Jeffrey expressed his relief at the outcome of the situation and tweeted at the time: "Today, the State Attorney made the right call by refusing to press charges against my wife, @staceydash." She explained, "She was arrested for my objection at the time, but due to the pending investigation, I waited to comment until now."

The attorney also hinted that he and Stacey were ready to move on after the alleged domestic violence, adding in their post, "We both hope we can get through this."

Stacey and Jeffrey were married on April 6, 2018 in Florida, ten days after their first meeting. The 53-year-old actress was married to producer Brian Lovell, British executive James Maby, and actor. Emmanuel Xeureb. She shares a daughter, Lola, with her first husband, Brian.