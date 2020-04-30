SPCALA Shares Guidelines to Keep Pets Safe After Pug in North Carolina Results Positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – spcaLA has shared guidelines on how to keep pets safe after a Pug named Winston in North Carolina has become the dog in the United States to test positive for COVID-19.

Winston's owner Heather McClain said she noticed something was wrong with her dog when she wasn't eating.

"His symptoms were really very mild. Pugs are a bit unusual in that they cough and sneeze in a very strange way, so it almost seemed like he was very baggy and there was a day when he really didn't want breakfast. "

Winston was tested after several family members tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

The test was part of a new study by Duke University that focuses on how the body responds to infection.

"For humans, they cleaned our noses and our mouths and for our animals, they just made oral swabs."

According to the researchers, Winston is the first instance in which the virus was detected in a dog.

The diagnosis comes just weeks after Nadia the tiger tested positive at the Bronx Zoo.

"What we thought was the virus particle that can only bind cats and people, maybe now there is a mutation and now it is mutated to where it can also bind dogs," said Airvet Telemedicine Chief Veterinarian Jeff Werber .

While Winston likely contracted the virus through its owners, it raises questions about whether animals can transmit the virus to humans.

"There has been no evidence yet that with cats and dogs, even if they were to pass from human to pet, there has been no evidence to show that animals can transmit it to humans," Weber said.

Because the case is unknown territory, spcaLA released guidelines for pet owners:

Wash your hands after touching your pets.

Keep a six foot distance between your dog and others and avoid dog parks.

Clean your legs after walking – stay away from harsh chemicals like wipes and Lysol bleach.

As for Winston, his symptoms only lasted a few days and he is much better.