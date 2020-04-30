Home Entertainment "Space Jam A New Legacy" title and logo with LeBron James tip...

"Space Jam A New Legacy" title and logo with LeBron James tip – Up News Info

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>"Space Jam A New Legacy" title and logo with LeBron James tip - Deadline
%MINIFYHTMLd0478cce21a4e9e2106879b9fa8bf2fd12%

LeBron James has news that he can't keep under his hat. He then revealed the title and logo of his new Space jam take your cover off, as seen in a Twitter post.

Space Jam A new legacy It is the title of James' next vehicle. Don Cheadle and Sonequa Martin-Green join James in the live-action-action hybrid, which has a tentative release date of July 16, 2021.

From 1996 Space jam starred in Michael Jordan and NBA stars in cameos with Bugs Bunny and other Looney Tunes stars. He earned more than $ 230 million worldwide. Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck are expected to return in the new version.

Malcolm D. LeeGirls trip, night school) directs the Warner Bros./SpringHill Entertainment project.

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad. Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Producers are Ryan Coogler, James, Duncan Henderson and Maverick Carter of SpringHill. The EPs are Justin Lin, Sev Ohanian, and Jamal Henderson.

%MINIFYHTMLd0478cce21a4e9e2106879b9fa8bf2fd13%

Ad nordvpn

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©