Sorry this picture is cursed

By now, everyone should have discovered that the world has rapidly begun its offspring inside dystopia. Give it three or four more months and life will be the same Mad Max: Fury Road—Battling in the grocery store aisles for water, unnecessarily swaying the dark eye makeup, just riding in motorcycle gangs. But one of the clearest signs that our world is becoming more dystopian every day is the wild things that people and organizations are doing to "show support" for their fellow humans in the midst of this difficult time.

Of all the strangely empty gestures I've seen in the past two months, one of the most disturbing has to be this aerial photograph of a group of personal cars and police patrols from Fairfax County spelling the word "HOPE." "

As usual, I have a lot of questions. How long did it take these officers to fix their cars this way and then take the photo? And also, how did they take the photo? Is your police station on the top floor of a 10-story building? Do you realize that ordinary people on the ground can't say that cars spell a word? But most of all, is this the best possible way these law enforcement officers could think to reassure their community during this uncertain time? Maybe, I don't know, hand out some face masks?

The image was originally shared at the Fairfax County Police Station. Facebook page, which makes sense. Such a haunted and soulless image could only have originated from Facebook, the cesspool from which all the truly horrible things on the Internet are born. (You're welcome because you don't hyperlink to the Facebook post directly, it wouldn't make you suffer like this.)

Also, the idea that the cops provide … hope? As a black person in the United States, I would beg to differ.