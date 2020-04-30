Some Rangers fans who bought tickets to games that were not played eagerly await refunds – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Major League Baseball announced that it will allow teams to refund tickets for COVID-19 affected games.

The Texas Rangers would have played their thirtieth game of the season this week.

But there are no games at Globe Life Field or any other stadium.

Randy Martin and his daughter are disappointed to miss their annual game, but he is also upset that he hasn't received a refund for the tickets yet.

"I've been taking her to games since her first birthday and every year I take her to a game on her birthday," Martin said.

That game was postponed like the rest. Now Martin said he really needs his $ 150 back.

"The past week has been sad," said Martin. "We are working about half of what we normally do."

He asked team general manager Jon Daniels about it during a Facebook live chat last week.

While Daniels did answer questions about player salaries and Netflix shows, he did not respond to any comments about refunds.

"They completely ignored me," Martin said. "I felt it was a total slap."

Another fan, Michael Whitchurch, said he is not comfortable attending the games, even if they were rescheduled.

"My wife has lupus and I am at high risk because I have prediabetes," said Whitchurch, who is waiting for a $ 400 refund from the Rangers.

"I paid for a baseball game on a certain date so I could take my family and they didn't," Whitchurch said. "I understand that it is not their fault, but that does not entitle them to keep my money."

Last week, two baseball fans sued the league, its 30 teams, and ticket resellers for refunds during the pandemic.

Previously, the Rangers told Up News Info 11 that it is up to the league to cancel games.

But on Tuesday, the MLB updated its policy to allow teams to issue refunds.

A Rangers spokesman said that starting Wednesday, the team will issue individual ticket refunds for "affected,quot; games on a case-by-case basis.

Customers can head to the Rangers website for more information, which should be published sometime this week.

But a spokesperson said the team's hope is that customers retain their tickets, as the games have not yet been officially canceled.

"We probably won't go and we will be surrounded by crowds of people, I don't know how long," Whitchurch said.

Whitchurch has more than just baseball tickets.

He bought two passes for a Michael Buble concert at the new Dickie’s Arena in Fort Worth.

But there has been no music and no money has been returned.

Online ticket vendor StubHub changed its refund policy during the pandemic, replacing the cash back guarantee with credits for other shows scheduled until next year.

The question is how long does the coronavirus pose a threat.

"I don't know if I'm going to sit in a crowded arena and see Michael Buble or anyone," said Whitchurch.

The US Public Interest Research Group. USA He has published a guide on refunds.

Depending on the company, refund policies may vary. First, determine if your event was canceled or postponed.

Eventbrite asks customers to fill out a refund form to see if they qualify, while Ticketmaster allows consumers to search their site for the status of an event.

Then, review each site's refund policy. A company may not issue a refund if an event has been scheduled for a later date.

If a ticket vendor refuses to issue a refund, please contact the venue or event organizer directly. USPIRG states that tag a company on social media could encourage policy adjustment.

