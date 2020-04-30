Some Galaxy S20 Ultra owners say camera glass breaks easily – BGR

Some owners of the Galaxy S20 Ultra say that the glass that protects the rear camera module can be broken easily.

Users claim that their devices were protected by a case and have not dropped the phone.

Replacing broken glass can cost anywhere from $ 100 to $ 400, depending on whether you have Samsung Premium Care or not.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

When Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 series, it surprised the world with its sky-high prices. The cheapest version costs $ 999 in the US. USA Before any discount, it is $ 300 more expensive than the more affordable iPhone. The most expensive version starts at $ 1,399, and that's the Galaxy S20 Ultra which is supposed to feature the best camera module that Samsung has made to date. But it turned out that the S20 did not become the best seller Samsung wanted it to be. The new coronavirus pandemic certainly didn't help, but it's not as if the Galaxy S20 line had sold a record number of units in the days leading up to COVID-19. The best proof of that is that Samsung started discounting S20 phones a few weeks ago, offering buyers more incentive to buy one of the three new phones, including a promotion that could make the price of the Galaxy S20 Ultra more bearable. It was a buyback guarantee of 50% of the price, which practically allows you to rent the phone for up to two years and then return it for something better. Crucially, the phone must be in good condition for the promotion to work. And it turns out that the Galaxy S20 Ultra could have a serious problem with the camera, one that can't be fixed with the software. Apparently, some S20 Ultra discovered that the camera module lens is prone to cracking.

Several reports emerged this week detailing the issue as Galaxy S20 Ultra flocked to Samsung forums to report on their experiences. In the middle of March a thread started called s20 Ultra Broken Rear Camera Glass and got more than 12,000 views and 100 responses since then.

"While it was in my pocket, the camera glass was broken. Like a hairline going from one side to the other, does anyone else have the same problem? And what can I do now? Is there a warranty that covers that? User Odannyd asked, starting the thread. The first response came quickly from a different person who said they experienced the same problem. "I contacted Samsung and they said it was not their fault. The camera is so fragile that it will break without dropping it. I am going to fix it and then return this junk phone," the person said.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

A different user said that Samsung Care Authorized Repair Centers, including UBREAKIFIX and Samsung Experience Stores, can handle the matter. Coronavirus blocks, however, can delay repairs. By SamMobileSamsung Premium Care holders would have to pay $ 100 for the repair, while everyone else would have to pay $ 400. BTW, $ 400 is what you would pay for the iPhone SE or the upcoming Pixel 4a.

“So I got my s20 ultra a few days ago, I heard a lot of fuss about the camera glass breaking easily, I checked my own phone for fun and mine has a big crack that runs all over the glass…. return this phone tomorrow, "said one user in a different thread on the Samsung forums.

The blog notes that the majority of users who experienced these cracks claim that they used good quality cases with their phones and that they did not drop the devices. We will remind you that Galaxy S20 phones don't work as well during drops, so the cases are a must to protect the front and rear glass.

It is unclear what is causing the problem and whether it is a design flaw or just a coincidence. However, it appears that some users experienced fine cracks in the glass, which continue to expand and affect the performance of the camera, including its zoom capabilities. The images shown above show more extreme cracks.

The problem doesn't seem to be widespread at the moment, but it's a problem that Samsung has yet to acknowledge.

Samsung had to fix other camera-related issues with its Galaxy S20 cameras, releasing software updates for the reported issues. The Galaxy S20 Ultra could experience a different autofocus problem caused by the way the camera system is built, one that might not be fixed by software.

Image source: Framesira / Shutterstock