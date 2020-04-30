Social media debates who should play the muses in Disney's live-action remake of "Hercules,quot;

We all know that we currently live in an era where remakes are the trend, and Disney has been on a roll when it comes to taking some of our childhood favorites and turning them into live-action movies.

Now Hercules is the next Disney classic to receive the live-action treatment as the project is in the development stages. With the news floating around, you know fans are already voting on who they think should play certain roles. However, the biggest debate is who should play the muses.

The fans are throwing all kinds of suggestions when it comes to hitting the muses. They're interested in seeing Amber Riley, Jennifer Hudson, Jazmine Sullivan, Beyoncé, Janelle Monae, and even the Braxton sisters considered for the rumored remake.

The DisInsider reported on the remake and claims the movie is expected to be a theatrical release, not a remake for Disney's streaming service, Disney +. This new live-action version will reportedly include songs from the 1997 animated film, and probably new songs as well.

According to Hollywood reporterAlthough the remake is still in the early stages of development, Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed the latest "Avengers,quot; movie, are set to produce under their AGBO banner.

Although they haven't made it to the casting stage of the process, one thing is adamant, fans are hoping Disney will get it right when it comes to the Muses.

Check out what people are saying below:

The Braxton sisters are the only option for the muses … period! they are the only ones who can do the job pic.twitter.com/3szAwm3u22 – PRINCESS HIBANA🌸 (@Fierclyrve) April 30, 2020

"We are the Muses. Goddesses of the arts, proclaimers of heroes "

~

Amber riley

Anika Noni Rose

brandy

Alex Newell

Audra McDonald pic.twitter.com/eVtnEZ6YRL – Hermes (@thehermeister) April 30, 2020

Hercules live action Muses dream cast: Amber riley

Anika Noni Rose

Jennifer Hudson

Cynthia Erivo

Yolanda Adams I said what I said! pic.twitter.com/cChriVX9JK – Vx (@_vinalexander) April 30, 2020

I love see @MsAmberPRiley as the # 1 trending topic in the US USA all because you KNOW she needs to be in the live-action Hercules. I hope @DisneyStudios You are paying attention. pic.twitter.com/wvsjICDjj6 Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase. – Kalen G (@KalanaFalana) April 30, 2020

Hello, yes, I would like to apply as casting director for the new live-action version of #Hercules this would be my ideal cast, yes thank you amazing https://t.co/H9sroF9CeC pic.twitter.com/69tNEWyRMu – isolateHUN (@turkeydelightt) April 30, 2020

Listen … I'm here for Amber Riley and Kierra Sheard to be Muses in the #Hercules live action remake! However, even my love Jill Scott would be excellent … IF JAZMINE SULLIVAN IS NOT INCLUDED OR CONSIDERED, this new version may be left undone. pic.twitter.com/T7KMtdOIPG – DOM CORLĘØNE ™ • 🚨 #ShadySisterWife (@ItsASheThIngTV) April 30, 2020

I heard that Hercules is getting a live-action remake and thought it would drop the only cast of fans that I care about. muses

Kelly Rowland, Jennifer Hudson, Keke Palmer, Coco Jones and Amber Riley. we want dark-skinned sisters to play the role of the muses pic.twitter.com/itGlPrIIq8 – ☾sage☾ (moved from RU3IRIS) (@taeyongjoon) April 30, 2020

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94