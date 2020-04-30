Home Entertainment Social media debates who should play the muses in Disney's live-action remake...

Social media debates who should play the muses in Disney's live-action remake of "Hercules,quot;

Social media users debate on who they want to see play the muses on Disney's rumored remake of the animated film "Hercules."

We all know that we currently live in an era where remakes are the trend, and Disney has been on a roll when it comes to taking some of our childhood favorites and turning them into live-action movies.

Now Hercules is the next Disney classic to receive the live-action treatment as the project is in the development stages. With the news floating around, you know fans are already voting on who they think should play certain roles. However, the biggest debate is who should play the muses.

The fans are throwing all kinds of suggestions when it comes to hitting the muses. They're interested in seeing Amber Riley, Jennifer Hudson, Jazmine Sullivan, Beyoncé, Janelle Monae, and even the Braxton sisters considered for the rumored remake.

The DisInsider reported on the remake and claims the movie is expected to be a theatrical release, not a remake for Disney's streaming service, Disney +. This new live-action version will reportedly include songs from the 1997 animated film, and probably new songs as well.

According to Hollywood reporterAlthough the remake is still in the early stages of development, Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed the latest "Avengers,quot; movie, are set to produce under their AGBO banner.

Although they haven't made it to the casting stage of the process, one thing is adamant, fans are hoping Disney will get it right when it comes to the Muses.

Check out what people are saying below:

