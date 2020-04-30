SoCal ACLU Sues Orange County Sheriff to Reduce Inmate Population During Coronavirus Pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – The ACLU of Southern California filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the Orange County Sheriff in an attempt to reduce the prison population during the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawsuit calls for the immediate release of "vulnerable and disabled,quot; inmates, better social distancing protocols, and increases in care, testing and personal protective equipment.

On Thursday, the sheriff's department reported that 122 inmates and three deputies tested positive for the virus.

Sheriff Don Barnes told the OC Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that the prison population has shrunk by 45 percent since last month when Governor Gavin Newsom issued an order to stay home.

However, the SoCal ACLU says that prisoners' disability rights are still being violated.

"The Orange County Sheriff's Department has repeatedly breached its obligation to protect the safety of people in its custody," said Jacob Reisberg, an advocate for prison conditions at the ACLU. "Under normal circumstances, this inattention is embarrassing, but during COVID-19 it is catastrophic."

According to the ACLU, more than 500 prisoners are considered "medically vulnerable,quot; or disabled and must be released.

The plaintiffs include Don Wagner, a 68-year-old cancer survivor who said he must check his blood pressure and thyroid levels frequently, putting him at risk. He also said that they only give him a small bar of soap each week to clean himself.

Cynthia Campbell, 64, is another plaintiff. She said she has rheumatoid arthritis and that she cannot keep six feet away from others when receiving treatment.

Melissa Ahlman, 32, is a plaintiff who said she is afraid of contracting the virus and passing it on to her baby when she expresses milk. She said she has to wait in "crowded areas,quot; with sick inmates to give the nurses milk.

"I wonder what will happen if I get sick and pass it on to my baby through milk," said Ahlman. "And I'm worried about getting sick here and not being able to go home to her."

The sheriff's department said they are working on an answer.

