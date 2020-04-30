Skylar Astin from "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist,quot; reads thirst tweets

I need this .mp3 from Skylar Astin singing thirsty tweets about it.
In case you don't know, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist It is the new popular show that everyone is talking about (so it is better to watch it if you haven't already). To celebrate the success of the show, we had Skylar Astin Zoom with us to read HIS thirsty tweets.
All I can say is that things get pretty tough in these four minutes. video.
