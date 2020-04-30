Home Entertainment Skylar Astin from "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist,quot; reads thirst tweets

Skylar Astin from "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist,quot; reads thirst tweets

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Skylar Astin from "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" reads thirst tweets

I need this .mp3 from Skylar Astin singing thirsty tweets about it.

In case you don't know, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist It is the new popular show that everyone is talking about (so it is better to watch it if you haven't already). To celebrate the success of the show, we had Skylar Astin Zoom with us to read HIS thirsty tweets.

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad. Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

For example, you NOT ONLY get some gems in the form of some X-rated tweets, BUT YOU ALSO GET SKYLAR SINGING SOME X-RATED TWEETS.

All I can say is that things get pretty tough in these four minutes. video.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

Ad nordvpn

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©