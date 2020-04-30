Sky Studios Signs General Agreement with German Filmmaker Philipp Leinemann – Up News Info

Sky Studios has signed an exclusive agreement with Philipp Leinemann, under which the German filmmaker will develop, write and direct local and international dramas for the company.

His 2014 debut film Wir Waren Könige (The king's surrender) won awards including best film at the Turin Film Festival, while its German television series Storm is being developed in the United States by Shades of blue and Eyewitness creator Adi Hasak and Dynamic Television.

Sky Studios CEO Gary Davey said: “This is great news for Sky Studios' ambitions in Germany. Phillip is a world-class talent with creativity and work ethic that fits us perfectly. "

Leinemann added: “Sky now offers me the opportunity to tell bold and ambitious stories and develop freely. It reminds me of why I started making movies in the first place and I have a great feeling of excitement and joy. "