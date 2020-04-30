Sixth JBS Greeley plant worker dies

A sixth local JBS USA employee died Wednesday amid an outbreak of the new coronavirus at the Greeley beef plant and during a nationwide debate on worker safety at meat processing facilities.

The employee died Wednesday night, said Kim Cordova, president of the Local 7 Food and Commercial Workers Union. Five plant employees and a JBS corporate employee, all of whom worked in Greeley, died from the new coronavirus.

Testing has confirmed 245 cases of COVID-19 among employees of the JBS Greeley plant, according to state data, making the outbreak one of the largest confirmed in Colorado. The actual number of infections may be greater than laboratory confirmed cases.

The sixth death comes a day after President Donald Trump took executive action to demand that meat-processing plants remain open, classifying the plants as critical infrastructure due to their key role in the nation's food supply chain.

Córdoba and other unions denounced the order, saying that companies have been unable to adequately protect workers from the coronavirus within plants where employees often work indoors for long hours. Cordova and JBS executives have traded shots for conditions at the Greeley plant.

JBS closed its Greeley plant for nine days in April to clean the facility and install additional worker protections. Company executives told the Denver Post that the plant closely follows federal guidelines for worker protection. Weld County health officials signed the reopening of the plant, which occurred on April 24.

JBS has installed stainless steel guards among workers who cannot stay more than six feet apart, is evaluating employees for fever and symptoms outside the plant, and is requiring all workers to wear masks throughout time to prevent the virus from spreading.

Coronavirus outbreaks have been reported at several meat and food processing plants in Colorado, including the Cargill meat packing plant in Fort Morgan, where 56 employees have confirmed cases and one person has died, and at the Leprino Foods cheese plant in Fort Morgan, where 80 Workers have tested positive. The Cargill plant reduced its operating hours to allow for additional disinfection between shifts, and the Leprino plant closed for several days to allow all workers to be tested for the virus.