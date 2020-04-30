Home Local News Sixth JBS Greeley plant worker dies

Sixth JBS Greeley plant worker dies

Matilda Coleman
A sixth local JBS USA employee died Wednesday amid an outbreak of the new coronavirus at the Greeley beef plant and during a nationwide debate on worker safety at meat processing facilities.

The employee died Wednesday night, said Kim Cordova, president of the Local 7 Food and Commercial Workers Union. Five plant employees and a JBS corporate employee, all of whom worked in Greeley, died from the new coronavirus.

Testing has confirmed 245 cases of COVID-19 among employees of the JBS Greeley plant, according to state data, making the outbreak one of the largest confirmed in Colorado. The actual number of infections may be greater than laboratory confirmed cases.

The sixth death comes a day after President Donald Trump took executive action to demand that meat-processing plants remain open, classifying the plants as critical infrastructure due to their key role in the nation's food supply chain.

Córdoba and other unions denounced the order, saying that companies have been unable to adequately protect workers from the coronavirus within plants where employees often work indoors for long hours. Cordova and JBS executives have traded shots for conditions at the Greeley plant.

