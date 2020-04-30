Sierra Snowpack Final Survey of the Season Dries Up – Up News Info San Francisco

PHILLIPS STATION (Up News Info Sacramento) – Sierra Nevada's end-of-season snow survey paints a grim picture of California's water year.

Officials from the state Department of Water Resources conducted their latest manual survey of snow at Phillips Station on Thursday. Surveyors recorded just 1.5 inches of snow depth at the site, just 3 percent of the May average, DWR says.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Electronic snow sensors accumulated across the state posted better, but still quite mediocre, numbers. DWR says the statewide snow cover is only 37 percent of the May average.

Some last month pushed the snowpack to its peak on April 9, but it was still only 66 percent of the average at its highest point.

The storms in March and April could not make up for the dry January and February, DWR said.

Still, DWR notes, the state's six largest deposits have between 83 and 126 percent of their historical averages at this time of year.