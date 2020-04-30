Showrunner Al Jean of the Simpsons signs with Gersh – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Long time The Simpsons Executive producer / showrunner Al Jean has signed with the Gersh Agency. This represents the signing of the highest-profile new writers since Gersh became the first full-service talent agency earlier this year to sign a franchise agreement with the WGA.

Jean has been to Fox & # 39; s The Simpsons from the 1989 pilot and, with short breaks in the 1990s, for the iconic 21-season comedy to date. He has been the only showrunner since season 13.

With The SimpsonsJean has shared nine Emmy Awards from the Animation Program and one Peabody Award. He was also a co-writer and producer on The Simpsons movie, which raised over $ 500 million worldwide, and in The SimpsonsOscar-nominated animation short film The longest nursery.

In addition to his work in The SimpsonsJean co-created the series The critic and Teen Angel and worked on It's the Garry Shandling show. He also co-wrote Funny or Die & # 39; s Video of the SNL presidential meeting, which is credited with helping to establish the Consumer Financial Protection Agency. Jean, who served as Vice President of Harvard Lampoon while at Harvard, is also represented by attorney Kevin Kelly at Gendler & Kelly.