Shiboprosad Mukherjee talks about the movie Rishi Kapoor was going to do with him

Bollywood is in a state of deep mourning, having lost two of its most talented actors, Irrfan Khan and the legendary Rishi Kapoor within 48 hours. The news of Rishi Kapoor's disappearance broke out earlier today. The actor succumbed to leukemia after fighting it for more than two years. In an exclusive interview with Filmfare, renowned Bengali filmmaker Shiboprosad Mukherjee discussed the project they, along with co-director Nandita Roy, were to do with the late actor.

Read what Shiboprosad has to say in his own words …

"Before the first quarter of 2018 came to an end, it was decided that Rishi Kapoor would play the lead role on our Hindi-direction launch pad. The producer in Mumbai had sent him the DVD of our popular Bengali movie, which he accepted from Immediate in Hindi The script was ready and we were about to start our meetings when the disastrous news that he had become ill surfaced, he went to New York for treatment and the project was delayed for a couple of months.

“In February 2019, when I was slowly improving, I texted him after a long gap. He was quick to respond. His response was: ‘Both Neetu and I have seen the movie, not once, but twice. We had tears in our eyes. "He told me that according to the doctors who were treating him, he could return well in late July or August (2019). We immediately contacted the producer, who said that we should not delay the project any longer. They mutually decided that we would end things in New York. Rishiji was more than happy with the idea.

“Priya Aven, producer representative, Nandita Roy, my co-director, and I boarded a flight to New York on July 2. Upon arrival in New York, I called to say we were there. He said that he should meet us at our hotel and not the other way around, as that is what an actor usually does with his directors. We met at the Sofitel Hotel on July 5. It was a lot of energy that afternoon. His loud laughter still rings in my ears. He laughed and said that since he had a blood transfusion, he wasn't sure if all of his actor's blood had disappeared! He was excited as a child and said that if the role required him to learn something new, it was a game since he had a lot of free time. I could feel that he was dying to go back to what he loved most: acting.

"After the work-related conversation was almost over, Rishiji asked what we were doing that night. He soon invited us to his house and even asked what drink we preferred. He pronounced his favorite Black Label. We had taken two hand-knitted shawls and they were happy to accept them at their New York home. He admired the kantha points and said that all the raw talent came from Bengal. Meanwhile, he had served me and the rest a drink. I had asked for a smaller one and he yelled at me for that. There was nothing called a small drink, he said. Then we went to an Asian-Chinese restaurant, where Rishiji ordered food for 10 even though there were only five of us. The whole time, I realized how worried Neetuji was. Her eyes were always on him, on what he was eating, on which side of the road he was … it was as if someone was protecting a child. I couldn't help but admire the beautiful relationship they shared.

That night, the conversation mainly revolved around Calcutta, Santiniketan and, of course, Bengali food. Rishiji wanted to film in Kolkata and yearned to be at Tagore's residence in Santiniketan. For the first time, I learned that he was a lover of the famous mustard fish that Bengal is known for. He said we should figure out what to eat during filming and I told him about my producer, Ganesh, who is a quintessential cook. Before leaving New York, she had called him as she wished. He suggested that we could film part of the film in a Mumbai studio on his return and the rest in winter, as he was not comfortable filming in the summer months.

Once he returned to India, we resumed talks about the rest of the cast. He once told me that during the press meeting for a movie, a Bengali journalist had suggested that he and Neetuji should work on the Hindu version of Belaseshe. He asked me for the movie and said it just wasn't on the OTT platforms. He didn't know how to navigate through them and that he should set it up for him, even though the movie is available on digital platforms.

“Every time I was in Mumbai, he would ask me to go. Once, during a food conversation, he expressed a desire to savor some mustard. I wanted to meet my wife, Zinia, who is a good cook. He invited us to his residence, Krishna Raj, and asked us to prepare a Bengal fish and rice meal for them. He had packed the Bekti fillets and a large hilsa cut into pieces in an ice box. Since it was inconvenient to cook in an unfamiliar kitchen, Zinia made fries with fish and mustard at our sister's place, Indrani, in Worli. Even before I was done with the kitchen, calls started coming in dozens. Rishiji was very punctual over time and also a complete enthusiast. Once we got to her house, Rishiji was excited as a girl and Neetuji said she hoped to learn the Bengali way of cooking fish for the man of the house. That shouldn't be. Soon, we settle for an adda. That night Kunal Kapoor, the son of Shashi Kapoor, joined. The conversation revolved around the Calcutta of Raj Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor. The family had immense respect for the city and the connection Raj Kapoorji shared with her. Neetuji also talked about shooting for Yaraana at Netaji Indore Stadium and the excited crowd of Kolkata who lined the streets to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars. They were surprised to learn from us that the Fairlawn Hotel in Kolkata, where Shashiji would be staying during his long stays in the city, still had a room named after him. It was an afternoon of discoveries and more discoveries.

“Since then we have been talking about movies and more and I was concerned about his health after reading that he had become ill in Delhi. Every time I heard that news, I would leave him a message and he would reply to my relief. After an attack of Rishiji's disease, the movie was further delayed as he was already filming one. On March 26, we spoke for the last time when he said he would like to start filming fast. On April 21, I texted him saying I wanted to speak to him. That was the first time he did not respond. I'd be lying if I wrote that I wasn't worried. Some stories are meant to remain incomplete; Ours is one. "