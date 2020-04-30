Shaunie O & # 39; Neal teases Shaquille O & # 39; Neal without makeup, natural hair video – Fans of & # 39; basketball wives & # 39; love the fresh look

Mama Shaunie O & # 39; Neal has decided to show her natural beauty in a new video that has now gone viral.

the Basketball Wives Star has been in self-isolation in California with her children and is apparently doing everything alone because the coronavirus requires social distancing.

The businesswoman who has a glamor outfit typically for makeup, fashion and hair is now a self-sufficient lady.

The ex-wife of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal recently revealed that she has removed her long braids and is showing off her natural hair. She also took the opportunity to ask for some hair tips.

She wrote: “I finally took off my braids and ran to my favorite store @target (pick up handle) to tackle this hair! What products are they using? HELP … I need advice. #StayAtHome #GodBlessFrontlineWorkers #YouTubeSalon #TagYourFavoriteProducts ".

Many fans, who have natural hair in the lock, helped her.

One commenter stated, "@camillerosenaturals is certainly one of the few brands that does not have ingredients that cause dandruff and cancer in its products, and I am so happy we crossed them!" Its ingredients listed on its site are a story of someone who has really done their research to meet the needs of black women, not just pasting a label. Check it out. 💗💗💗 "

One person joked and said, “Please tell me when you find out. … because I'm about to put nuts and berries here for real. "

This woman offered help with this message: “Summa that new series of gold from Pantene! It is for black hair! I wear it and my hair looks great !!! "

Another follower chimed in with this suggestion: “EVERYTHING! Her new turquoise label line is my favorite, but that honey shampoo (pink label) is life! ”

A fifth message contained these ideas for Shaunie to care for her luscious hair: “The @sheamoisture Black Jamaican Castor Oil line is ideal for HAIR CARE at home. The shampoo has apple cider vinegar, which is clarifying and excellent for deep cleansing the scalp and hydrating hair after removing braids (or any protection style), the deep conditioning mask is amazing for moisturizing and replenishing moisture on the hair, and leaving -In is great for maintaining moisture. "

At 3,2,1, Shaq will appear in the comments section to congratulate his ex-wife.



