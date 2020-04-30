Seven Tampa Bay Church congregations gathered to support local medical workers – Up News Info Tampa

Riverview, FL – Seven congregations from the Tampa Bay area church gathered on the south campus of St. Joseph Hospital in Riverview, Florida, to show love, thanks, and donate to healthcare workers on the front line.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

SeaGlass Church Pastor David Oates commented, "One of the Covid patients came here and did not make it. They are from our church, so I am crying with the family right now, it has been quite a significant loss and an incredible blessing to be close at a time when people really needed it, so this is very personal for me that way. "