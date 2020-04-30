Seven events, two tracks, no fans – Up News Info

NASCAR is ready to get your engine running again. The stock car team said today that it will return to racing live on May 17, marking a list of seven events in three series on two tracks over 11 days.

The races will be held at Darlington Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway, beginning with a 400-mile showdown at Darlington that will air live at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox. Here's the revised schedule:

NASCAR



The NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will host their first event on the track since mid-March.

"NASCAR will return in an environment that will ensure the safety of our competitors, officials and all members of the local community," said Steve O & # 39; Donnell, NASCAR EVP and Director of Career Development. "We thank local, state and federal officials and medical experts, as well as everyone in the industry, for the unprecedented support in our return to racing, and look forward to joining our passionate fans to see the cars get back on track." .

Mark Silverman, President of National Networks at Fox Sports, said: “We are excited to welcome the Fox NASCAR season back to our airwaves to provide a return to live sports, a move toward normalcy and a very distraction necessary during these unprecedented times.

The news comes a day after the New York attorney general demanded discounts from pay TV operators on high sports programming fees during the COVID-19 wait time.