Sens. Smith, Warren of the USA USA Push to include $ 50B child care ransom in next aid package – Up News Info

Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren led 29 of their colleagues to ask Senate leaders to include their plan for a $ 50 billion bailout in the upcoming coronavirus relief package.

Senators Smith and Warren unveiled their plan to stabilize the child care system, provide child care to essential workers, including health workers, and invest in child care for long-term economic recovery.

A recent report revealed that without proper support, Minnesota could lose 55% of its child care supply and Massachusetts could lose 34%. Senators Smith, Warren, and their senators are now asking Senate leaders to prioritize this funding in the next aid package. They also want to ensure that small businesses and nonprofits involved in childcare receive support from the Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program.

“While the $ 3.5 billion for child care included in the Coronavirus Economic Aid, Relief and Security Act (CARES Act) was an important first step in helping to fund child care for frontline health care workers and others Since we were approved, key employees have only learned more about the extent of closures required by this pandemic and the dire situation child care providers find themselves in, requiring additional relief, "the senators wrote.

Senators Smith and Warren first sent a letter to the Senate leadership on March 21. Then on April 15, they released a Medium post about their plan for a $ 50 billion bailout for childcare. After publication, an estimated analysis of at least $ 9.6 billion each month is needed to preserve the country's child care system during the pandemic.