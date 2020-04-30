See the most relationship milestones of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

Couples quarantining together, stay together!

We know it, we know it. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn love to keep your relationship on the private side. But earlier this week, the English actor inadvertently confirmed that he was in quarantine with his girlfriend by posting photos of what appear to be Taylor's cats.

Social media posts made it clear to Swifties that Joe is spending quality time with his protagonist during the Coronavirus pandemic.

At the same time, it also offered a rare insight into the many milestones these two have experienced as their love story continues to drift away from the limelight.

Before COVID-19 adjusted the lives of so many people, Taylor and Joe celebrated the 2020 Golden Globes together. They also enjoyed a private trip to the Maldives on New Year's Eve, where sparks had to fly.

Since the couple's relationship first made the news three years ago in May, we wanted to collect the most important milestones of the famous duo.