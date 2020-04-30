See the most relationship milestones of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

Couples quarantining together, stay together!
We know it, we know it. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn love to keep your relationship on the private side. But earlier this week, the English actor inadvertently confirmed that he was in quarantine with his girlfriend by posting photos of what appear to be Taylor's cats.
Social media posts made it clear to Swifties that Joe is spending quality time with his protagonist during the Coronavirus pandemic.
At the same time, it also offered a rare insight into the many milestones these two have experienced as their love story continues to drift away from the limelight.
Before COVID-19 adjusted the lives of so many people, Taylor and Joe celebrated the 2020 Golden Globes together. They also enjoyed a private trip to the Maldives on New Year's Eve, where sparks had to fly.
Since the couple's relationship first made the news three years ago in May, we wanted to collect the most important milestones of the famous duo.
Take a trip down memory lane and relive this special romance in our gallery below.
May 2017
Superstar Swift is reportedly dating British actor Alwyn. However, the couple are rumored to have been together since the fall of 2016.
Splash News
June 2017
Alwyn and Swift are photographed enjoying the view from a balcony in Nashville.
Gachie / NPEx / Splash News
December 2017
The couple hold hands when they return to their New York apartment after their Jingle Ball performance.
Golden Eye / London Entertainment / Splash News
March 2018
Swift and Alwyn are seen together on a walk in Malibu. The "End Game,quot; singer can be seen wearing her necklace with an initial "J,quot;.
SBMF / BACKGRID
July 2018
the wonderful Duo enjoys a romantic walk on the beach in the Turks and Caicos Islands.
BACKGRID
August 2018
the Favorite the actor and protagonist are seen dining at the British Hawksmoor Steakhouse in Covenant Garden.
LRNYC / MEGA
December 2018
Baby it's cold outside! The couple stroll through New York City before New Year's Eve.
Paul Drinkwater / NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Todd Williamson / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank
January 2019
Swift surprised everyone when he performed at the 2019 Golden Globes in January. He also attended to support Alwyn, whose film The favorite was nominated at the ceremony.
RJK / BACKGRID
February 2019
You can't rain on your parade! Swift smiles as she leaves The Spaniards Inn with her actor beau.
Splash News
February 2019
Swift and Alwyn have a glamorous night after the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards.
Best Image / BACKGRID
May 2019
You can't spell "romance,quot; without "me,quot; – the duo holding hands as they stroll the streets of Paris.
JosiahW / BACKGRID
December 2019
The actor proves once again that he is his number 1 fan after attending the Cats Premiere together.
Coleman-Rayner
January 2020
After Taylor celebrated her nomination for Best Original Song at the 2020 Golden Globes, the singer kept the fun going by attending the Creative Artists Agency afterparty at the Sunset Tower Hotel with Joe. "They seemed inseparable and really in love," shared a source with E! News. "Taylor put her arm on Joe, and she leaned down to kiss him multiple times."
Joe Alwyn / Instagram
April 2020
Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Joe confirmed that he was in quarantine with Taylor thanks to a social media post. The English actor turned to his Instagram Stories to share some adorable cat photos, and yes, they totally resemble Taylor's fur babies. Mystery solved!
