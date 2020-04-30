Home Entertainment See the most relationship milestones of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

Couples quarantining together, stay together!

We know it, we know it. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn love to keep your relationship on the private side. But earlier this week, the English actor inadvertently confirmed that he was in quarantine with his girlfriend by posting photos of what appear to be Taylor's cats.

Social media posts made it clear to Swifties that Joe is spending quality time with his protagonist during the Coronavirus pandemic.

At the same time, it also offered a rare insight into the many milestones these two have experienced as their love story continues to drift away from the limelight.

Before COVID-19 adjusted the lives of so many people, Taylor and Joe celebrated the 2020 Golden Globes together. They also enjoyed a private trip to the Maldives on New Year's Eve, where sparks had to fly.

Since the couple's relationship first made the news three years ago in May, we wanted to collect the most important milestones of the famous duo.

Take a trip down memory lane and relive this special romance in our gallery below.

fake pictures

May 2017

Superstar Swift is reportedly dating British actor Alwyn. However, the couple are rumored to have been together since the fall of 2016.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Splash News

June 2017

Alwyn and Swift are photographed enjoying the view from a balcony in Nashville.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Gachie / NPEx / Splash News

December 2017

The couple hold hands when they return to their New York apartment after their Jingle Ball performance.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn, EXCLUSIVE

Golden Eye / London Entertainment / Splash News

March 2018

Swift and Alwyn are seen together on a walk in Malibu. The "End Game,quot; singer can be seen wearing her necklace with an initial "J,quot;.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

SBMF / BACKGRID

July 2018

the wonderful Duo enjoys a romantic walk on the beach in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift

BACKGRID

August 2018

the Favorite the actor and protagonist are seen dining at the British Hawksmoor Steakhouse in Covenant Garden.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

LRNYC / MEGA

December 2018

Baby it's cold outside! The couple stroll through New York City before New Year's Eve.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Paul Drinkwater / NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Todd Williamson / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank

January 2019

Swift surprised everyone when he performed at the 2019 Golden Globes in January. He also attended to support Alwyn, whose film The favorite was nominated at the ceremony.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

RJK / BACKGRID

February 2019

You can't rain on your parade! Swift smiles as she leaves The Spaniards Inn with her actor beau.

Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift

Splash News

February 2019

Swift and Alwyn have a glamorous night after the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Best Image / BACKGRID

May 2019

You can't spell "romance,quot; without "me,quot; – the duo holding hands as they stroll the streets of Paris.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

JosiahW / BACKGRID

December 2019

The actor proves once again that he is his number 1 fan after attending the Cats Premiere together.

Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift, PDA

Coleman-Rayner

January 2020

After Taylor celebrated her nomination for Best Original Song at the 2020 Golden Globes, the singer kept the fun going by attending the Creative Artists Agency afterparty at the Sunset Tower Hotel with Joe. "They seemed inseparable and really in love," shared a source with E! News. "Taylor put her arm on Joe, and she leaned down to kiss him multiple times."

Joe Alwyn, Instagram

Joe Alwyn / Instagram

April 2020

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Joe confirmed that he was in quarantine with Taylor thanks to a social media post. The English actor turned to his Instagram Stories to share some adorable cat photos, and yes, they totally resemble Taylor's fur babies. Mystery solved!

Daily pop returns on Monday, May 11 at 12:30 p.m.

