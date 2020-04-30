See the meeting of Kangaroo Jack by Anthony Anderson and Jerry O & # 39; Connell

Greetings from the land below!

On Wednesday, Anthony Anderson and Jerry O & # 39; Connell had a surprise Jack Kangaroo reunion during the Blackish virtual tour of the star a Jimmy Kimmel Live.

As Anthony and presenter Jimmy Kimmel caught up, the host asked if there were actors in the movie he had been in and who he would like to meet with. After listing classic movies like The dead people and Me, me and Irene, remembered the 2003 comedy. And before he knew it, Jerry appeared on the screen.

"What's up, Jerry O?" Anthony exclaimed when he saw the Thousands of millions star, who put a red scarf over his mouth and channeled his character from the movie. "Ant, I love you, baby!" answered.

Jerry, recognizing his outfit, continued: "This is my COVID appearance. This is my haute couture COVID appearance. I had to get to the end of my driveway. My dumb kids won't get out of that TikTok even if I'm in JKL meeting my man Anthony from the best movie I've ever made, KJ"