See the meeting of Kangaroo Jack by Anthony Anderson and Jerry O & # 39; Connell

On Wednesday, Anthony Anderson and Jerry O & # 39; Connell had a surprise Jack Kangaroo reunion during the Blackish virtual tour of the star a Jimmy Kimmel Live.
As Anthony and presenter Jimmy Kimmel caught up, the host asked if there were actors in the movie he had been in and who he would like to meet with. After listing classic movies like The dead people and Me, me and Irene, remembered the 2003 comedy. And before he knew it, Jerry appeared on the screen.
"What's up, Jerry O?" Anthony exclaimed when he saw the Thousands of millions star, who put a red scarf over his mouth and channeled his character from the movie. "Ant, I love you, baby!" answered.
Jerry, recognizing his outfit, continued: "This is my COVID appearance. This is my haute couture COVID appearance. I had to get to the end of my driveway. My dumb kids won't get out of that TikTok even if I'm in JKL meeting my man Anthony from the best movie I've ever made, KJ"
Seeing the lush greenery surrounding the father of two, Anthony joked, "I have a question. How much (producer) Jerry bruckheimer pay if that's the end of your driveway? Because they didn't pay me like that. "
Jerry was not the only surprise Jimmy had in store for him. Barbershop star. The former co-stars were also joined by the movie's star, Kevin the Kangaroo himself, more or less. Shocked to see the CGI kangaroo again, who still sported his red hoodie and shades just like he did in the movie, Anthony and Jerry couldn't contain their excitement.
"Jackie Legs, what's up, man?" Anthony said, followed by Jerry's concerned question, "Why didn't you call us?" Recalling how things ended in the movie, Anthony joked, "Hey, where's my money?" Remembering, Jerry chimed in: "That kangaroo used to go out and party with us. I don't know what happened, man."
Still feeling nostalgic, the Grown-ish Star revealed that she had kept a sweet memory of the film and showed off her plush doll Kangaroo Jack, who sang "Rapper & # 39; s Delight,quot; by The sugarhill gang.
Check out Anthony and Jerry's Kangaroo Jack reunion in the fun video above!
