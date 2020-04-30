See Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez and more stars at the 2010 Met Gala

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4
<pre><pre>See Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez and more stars at the 2010 Met Gala
%MINIFYHTML11037066572042d1471825ccf188181014%

As long as we can remember, the Met GalaFormally called the Costume Institute Gala and also known as Met Ball, it has been one of the biggest nights of fashion.

Established in 1948, the Met Gala has been the night for viewers at home to become obsessed and obsessed with our favorite looks of the night.

This year, however, the "Fashion Super Bowl,quot; was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of the 2020 Met Gala, it was announced that Emma Stoneand Meryl Streep would serve as co-chairs for the pop culture event.

The two actresses would join Hamilton& # 39; s Lin-Manuel Miranda, Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton Nicolas Ghesquière and of course, fashion Chief editor Anna Wintour. This year would also mark the first time that Streep forever attended the Met Gala.

But now, it seems that all we can do is remember and look back on issues from the past.

From the song "Fashion Plate,quot; from 1971, "Cubism and Fashion,quot; from 1998, "The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion,quot; from 2009, "Punk: Chaos to Couture,quot; from 2013, to "Camp: Notes on Fashion,quot; from 2019 , there is a lot of fashion history to cover.

But for today, let's go back to 2010.

The theme that marked the end of the first decade of the 21st century was "American Women: Creating a National Identity."

The exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York was held from May 15 to August 15 of that year and explored the changing image of modern women from the 1890s to the 1940s.

Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

The singer of "Love Don & # 39; t Cost a Thing,quot; was serving a bit of real reality in this beautiful Zuhair Murad tulle dress at the 2010 MET Gala.

MET GALA 2010, Blake Lively

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Blake Lively

If there's someone who never stops stunning on the red carpet, it's him Gossip Girl Actress. In 2010, we fell in love with this blue number of Marchesa.

MET GALA 2010, Sarah Jessica Parker

Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

Another stunner on the red carpet, especially the MET Gala, is the Sex and the city Actress. This year, the actress dazzled with a champagne color Halston Heritage wear.

MET GALA 2010, Sarah Jessica Parker

Ron Galella Collection / Ron Galella via Getty Images)

Sarah Jessica Parker

Just watch how she work this dress. Everything from the sensual waves, her statement bow and accessories were perfect.

MET GALA 2010, Kerry Washington

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Kerry Washington

the Scandal the actress always looks regal, classic and sensual, and this look MET Gala 2010 Thakoon It was no different.

MET GALA 2010, Taylor Swift

Photograph by Rabbani and Solimene / WireImage

Taylor Swift

You can't go wrong with an all-white ensemble and a bold red lip. The 30-year-old singer surprised in this Ralph Lauren Collection Look.

MET GALA 2010, Katy Perry

Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

Katy Perry

One would think that it was only the lighting that made the "Firework,quot; singer's dress look like this … except it's actually a dress lit by Nice circuit.

MET GALA 2010, Jessica Biel

Dimitrios Kambouris / FilmMagic

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

the Seventh sky ivory alum silk charmeuse dress Ralph Lauren It was everything we dreamed of. She combined it perfectly with her boyfriend Justin Timberlake and Black suede ankle strap heels with black crystals.

MET GALA 2010, Eva Mendes

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Eva Mendes

It's safe to say the place Beyond the Pines the actress felt in this royal Dolce and Gabbana floral strapless dress during MET Gala 2010.

MET GALA 2010, Renee Zellweger

James Devaney / WireImage

Renee Zellweger

the Judy The actress was having a Carrie Bradshaw moment before the 2010 MET Gala as she made her way through the streets of New York City in her elegant Carolina Herrera dress.

MET GALA 2010, Renee Zellweger

James Devaney / WireImage

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad. Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Renee Zellweger

The Academy Award winner wanted to show her dress as much as possible and who can blame her? That is the MET Gala after all.

MET GALA 2010, Viola Davis

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Viola Davis

the How to escape murder The actress looked regal in this majestic purple strapless dress. Can't decide on a shade of purple? Choose them all, Viola.

MET GALA 2010, Elizabeth Banks

Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

Banks was serving chic gothic reality in this Gucci eye makeup and smoky makeup.

MET GALA 2010, Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria

the Little fires everywhere The actress and Longoria had a sweet best friend moment on the MET Gala 2010 red carpet. Desperate housewives stunned actress in this platinum silver embroidery Marchesa wear.

MET GALA 2010, Gwen Stefani

Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

gwen Stefani

The 50-year-old singer looked stunning with this gold number on the MET Gala 2010 red carpet.

MET GALA 2010, Naomi Campbell

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Naomi Campbell

The 49-year-old model was serving the modern reality of Morticia Addams in this look at the 2010 MET Gala.

MET GALA 2010, Chloe Sevigny

Bryan Bedder / WireImage for Vogue

Chloë Sevigny

The actress came out of the box in this semi-sheer lace short dress from Proenza Schouler at the MET 2010 Gala. She let her cutting-edge outfit speak for itself while keeping her hair and makeup minimal.

MET GALA 2010, Emma Watson

Photograph by Rabbani and Solimene / WireImage

Emma Watson

the Harry Potter The actress looked heavenly at the 2010 MET Gala Awards in this whimsical all-white dress from CHANEL Beauté.

MET GALA 2010, Rachel Bilson

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen

Talk about the blast from the past with these two former lovebirds … but we love Bilson's flirty floral dress Louis Vuitton.

MET GALA 2010, Chanel Iman

Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

Chanel Iman

What is not to love about this metallic power suit? The 29-year-old model was not afraid to take risks at the 2010 MET Gala.

MET GALA 2010, Diane Kruger

Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

Diane Kruger

the Inglorious Bastards The actress looked stunning in this all-white long-sleeved dress. Simple and sensual.

MET GALA 2010, Rosario Dawson

James Devaney / WireImage

Rosario Dawson

If anyone can nail the look without makeup, it's Dawson. The actress also took a playful route to the 2010 MET Gala in her pastel frilly dress.

Doutzen Kroes, Met Gala 2010

Dimitrios Kambouris / FilmMagic

Doutzen Kroes

The 35-year-old Dutch model is channeling her inner Cinderella in this beautiful powder blue dress at the MET Gala 2010.

%MINIFYHTML11037066572042d1471825ccf188181015%

Ad nordvpn

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here