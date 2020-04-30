See Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez and more stars at the 2010 Met Gala

As long as we can remember, the Met GalaFormally called the Costume Institute Gala and also known as Met Ball, it has been one of the biggest nights of fashion.

Established in 1948, the Met Gala has been the night for viewers at home to become obsessed and obsessed with our favorite looks of the night.

This year, however, the "Fashion Super Bowl,quot; was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of the 2020 Met Gala, it was announced that Emma Stoneand Meryl Streep would serve as co-chairs for the pop culture event.

The two actresses would join Hamilton& # 39; s Lin-Manuel Miranda, Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton Nicolas Ghesquière and of course, fashion Chief editor Anna Wintour. This year would also mark the first time that Streep forever attended the Met Gala.

But now, it seems that all we can do is remember and look back on issues from the past.

From the song "Fashion Plate,quot; from 1971, "Cubism and Fashion,quot; from 1998, "The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion,quot; from 2009, "Punk: Chaos to Couture,quot; from 2013, to "Camp: Notes on Fashion,quot; from 2019 , there is a lot of fashion history to cover.