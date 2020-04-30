See Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez and more stars at the 2010 Met Gala

As long as we can remember, the Met GalaFormally called the Costume Institute Gala and also known as Met Ball, it has been one of the biggest nights of fashion.
Established in 1948, the Met Gala has been the night for viewers at home to become obsessed and obsessed with our favorite looks of the night.
This year, however, the "Fashion Super Bowl,quot; was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ahead of the 2020 Met Gala, it was announced that Emma Stoneand Meryl Streep would serve as co-chairs for the pop culture event.
The two actresses would join Hamilton& # 39; s Lin-Manuel Miranda, Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton Nicolas Ghesquière and of course, fashion Chief editor Anna Wintour. This year would also mark the first time that Streep forever attended the Met Gala.
But now, it seems that all we can do is remember and look back on issues from the past.
From the song "Fashion Plate,quot; from 1971, "Cubism and Fashion,quot; from 1998, "The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion,quot; from 2009, "Punk: Chaos to Couture,quot; from 2013, to "Camp: Notes on Fashion,quot; from 2019 , there is a lot of fashion history to cover.
But for today, let's go back to 2010.
The theme that marked the end of the first decade of the 21st century was "American Women: Creating a National Identity."
The exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York was held from May 15 to August 15 of that year and explored the changing image of modern women from the 1890s to the 1940s.
Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
The singer of "Love Don & # 39; t Cost a Thing,quot; was serving a bit of real reality in this beautiful Zuhair Murad tulle dress at the 2010 MET Gala.
Larry Busacca / Getty Images
Blake Lively
If there's someone who never stops stunning on the red carpet, it's him Gossip Girl Actress. In 2010, we fell in love with this blue number of Marchesa.
Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker
Another stunner on the red carpet, especially the MET Gala, is the Sex and the city Actress. This year, the actress dazzled with a champagne color Halston Heritage wear.
Ron Galella Collection / Ron Galella via Getty Images)
Sarah Jessica Parker
Just watch how she work this dress. Everything from the sensual waves, her statement bow and accessories were perfect.
Larry Busacca / Getty Images
Kerry Washington
the Scandal the actress always looks regal, classic and sensual, and this look MET Gala 2010 Thakoon It was no different.
Photograph by Rabbani and Solimene / WireImage
Taylor Swift
You can't go wrong with an all-white ensemble and a bold red lip. The 30-year-old singer surprised in this Ralph Lauren Collection Look.
Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images
Katy Perry
One would think that it was only the lighting that made the "Firework,quot; singer's dress look like this … except it's actually a dress lit by Nice circuit.
Dimitrios Kambouris / FilmMagic
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
the Seventh sky ivory alum silk charmeuse dress Ralph Lauren It was everything we dreamed of. She combined it perfectly with her boyfriend Justin Timberlake and Black suede ankle strap heels with black crystals.
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Eva Mendes
It's safe to say the place Beyond the Pines the actress felt in this royal Dolce and Gabbana floral strapless dress during MET Gala 2010.
James Devaney / WireImage
Renee Zellweger
the Judy The actress was having a Carrie Bradshaw moment before the 2010 MET Gala as she made her way through the streets of New York City in her elegant Carolina Herrera dress.
James Devaney / WireImage
Renee Zellweger
The Academy Award winner wanted to show her dress as much as possible and who can blame her? That is the MET Gala after all.
Larry Busacca / Getty Images
Viola Davis
the How to escape murder The actress looked regal in this majestic purple strapless dress. Can't decide on a shade of purple? Choose them all, Viola.
Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images
Elizabeth Banks
Banks was serving chic gothic reality in this Gucci eye makeup and smoky makeup.
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria
the Little fires everywhere The actress and Longoria had a sweet best friend moment on the MET Gala 2010 red carpet. Desperate housewives stunned actress in this platinum silver embroidery Marchesa wear.
Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images
gwen Stefani
The 50-year-old singer looked stunning with this gold number on the MET Gala 2010 red carpet.
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Naomi Campbell
The 49-year-old model was serving the modern reality of Morticia Addams in this look at the 2010 MET Gala.
Bryan Bedder / WireImage for Vogue
Chloë Sevigny
The actress came out of the box in this semi-sheer lace short dress from Proenza Schouler at the MET 2010 Gala. She let her cutting-edge outfit speak for itself while keeping her hair and makeup minimal.
Photograph by Rabbani and Solimene / WireImage
Emma Watson
the Harry Potter The actress looked heavenly at the 2010 MET Gala Awards in this whimsical all-white dress from CHANEL Beauté.
Larry Busacca / Getty Images
Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen
Talk about the blast from the past with these two former lovebirds … but we love Bilson's flirty floral dress Louis Vuitton.
Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images
Chanel Iman
What is not to love about this metallic power suit? The 29-year-old model was not afraid to take risks at the 2010 MET Gala.
Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images
Diane Kruger
the Inglorious Bastards The actress looked stunning in this all-white long-sleeved dress. Simple and sensual.
James Devaney / WireImage
Rosario Dawson
If anyone can nail the look without makeup, it's Dawson. The actress also took a playful route to the 2010 MET Gala in her pastel frilly dress.
Dimitrios Kambouris / FilmMagic
Doutzen Kroes
The 35-year-old Dutch model is channeling her inner Cinderella in this beautiful powder blue dress at the MET Gala 2010.
