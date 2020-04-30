Andy CohenRather, this baby news could not have come at a better time.

Thursday night Anderson Cooper announced the birth of her newborn son, Wyatt Cooper Morgan, on social networks and its CNN program AC360. The surprise was met with great support from Cooper's famous friends and colleagues, but nothing was quite as poignant as Cohen's reaction.

"New life, new hope!", The Bravo star emerged on Instagram. "Wyatt Cooper, you couldn't have come at a better time! I know a friend who can't wait to meet you!"

Of course Andy is talking about his own son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, whom he welcomed in February 2019 through a substitute. It's safe to say that Wyatt's arrival marks the birth of a beautiful friendship between first-time parents and their children.