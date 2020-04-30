Andy CohenRather, this baby news could not have come at a better time.
Thursday night Anderson Cooper announced the birth of her newborn son, Wyatt Cooper Morgan, on social networks and its CNN program AC360. The surprise was met with great support from Cooper's famous friends and colleagues, but nothing was quite as poignant as Cohen's reaction.
"New life, new hope!", The Bravo star emerged on Instagram. "Wyatt Cooper, you couldn't have come at a better time! I know a friend who can't wait to meet you!"
Of course Andy is talking about his own son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, whom he welcomed in February 2019 through a substitute. It's safe to say that Wyatt's arrival marks the birth of a beautiful friendship between first-time parents and their children.
Anderson, 52, also paid a special tribute to baby Wyatt's surrogate mother, writing on Instagram: "Above all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate mother who bore and lovingly and tenderly cared for Wyatt and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing: what she and all the substitutes give to families who cannot have children.
To see more celebrities who expanded their families through surrogacy, please browse our gallery below.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
After two high-risk pregnancies, E! The reality star and rapper enlisted the help of a gestational carrier to receive their daughter. Chicago West in January 2018 and a baby in May 2019.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Surprise! the Go ahead star and NBA pro welcomed a healthy baby girl through a surrogate mother on November 7, 2018. "Our miracle baby arrived last night through a surrogate mother and 7/11 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most beautiful day of all lovely days. " Shared actress.
Andy Cohen
the Watch what happens live The host became a first-time father with the arrival of his son, Benjamin Allen in February 2019. "I'm in love," he wrote on Instagram, adding, "And wordless. And eternally grateful to an amazing substitute. And I'm a father. Wow."
Tyra banks
The supermodel and companion Erik asla she welcomed her first child, York Banks Asla, through a substitute in 2016.
Neil Patrick Harris
Actor and husband David Burtka welcomed his twins Gideon and Harper through a substitute in 2010.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
The couple welcomed daughter Faith in December 2010 through a substitute. Joined the couple's first child, daughter Pink sundayand Kidman's older children with ex Tom Cruise, Connor and Isabella.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick
The couple used a substitute for their twins Tabitha and Loretta, who were born in 2009. They joined an older brother James.
Elton John
The legendary British singer and husband David Furnish children welcome Zachary and Elijah substitute route in 2010 and 2013, respectively.
Jimmy Fallon
the Tonight's show host and wife Nancy Juvonen welcomed two daughters, Winnie and French, through a substitute in 2013 and 2014.
Elizabeth Banks
the Perfect tone star and husband Max Handelman welcomed two children, Felix and Magnus, Through a substitute in 2011 and 2012.
Lucy Liu
In 2015, the notoriously private Charlie angel the actress announced the birth of her son, Rockwell Lloyd Liu, through a substitute.
Ricky Martin
The Latino artist became the father of twins Matteo and Valentino in 2008.
Jordana Brewster
the Fast and Furious star and husband Andrew Form welcomed two children, Julian and Rowan, through a substitute in 2013 and 2016.
Ellen Pompeo
the Grey's Anatomy star and husband Chris Ivery revealed in 2014, they recently welcomed the daughter Sienna through a substitute. The actress gave birth to her first child, her daughter. Stella, in 2009, and the couple welcomed a third child, son Eli, in 2016.
Ryan Murphy
the Joy and American horror story creator and husband David Miller are parents of two children, Logan and Ford, who were born through a surrogate in 2012 and 2014.
George Lucas
the Star Wars creator and wife Mellody Hobson she welcomed her first child, daughter Everest, through a substitute in 2013.
Shayne lamas
In 2015, a year after suffering a miscarriage, The Bachelor star and Lorenzo Lamasdaughter Shayne lamas and husband Nik Richie she welcomed her second child son Lyon, through a substitute, the stepmother of the reality star, Shawna Craig. The boy joined the older sister Press Dahl.
Amy Smart
After struggling for years over fertility struggles, the actress and her husband Carter Oosterhouse daughter welcome Flora substitute route in December 2016.
Katey Sagal
the Married with children and Sons of Anarchy star and husband Kurt Sutter, who created the last series, welcomed the daughter Esme Louise in 2007 through a substitute. Sagal, who has a son and daughter from a previous marriage, was 53 at the time.
Lisa Hochstein
the True Miami Housewives Star struggled with infertility before she and her husband Lenny Hochstein she welcomed her first child son Logan, through a substitute in 2015.
