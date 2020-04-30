Home Entertainment Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs considers supporting his "friend,quot; Trump over Biden!

Bradley Lamb
Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs says he is not ready to support Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for president. And Diddy, who lived less than a mile from Donald Trump in New York, claims he may be ready to support his old friend Trump.

MTO News is hearing whispers that Diddy is considering backing Trump for president. We spoke to a person close to the founder of Bad Boy who told us: "Diddy and Trump have been friends for many years, I think [Diddy] will back him up."

