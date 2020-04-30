Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs considers supporting his "friend,quot; Trump over Biden!

Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs says he is not ready to support Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for president. And Diddy, who lived less than a mile from Donald Trump in New York, claims he may be ready to support his old friend Trump.

MTO News is hearing whispers that Diddy is considering backing Trump for president. We spoke to a person close to the founder of Bad Boy who told us: "Diddy and Trump have been friends for many years, I think [Diddy] will back him up."

Trump is very unpopular with African American voters, and most blacks consider him "racist,quot; or "white supremacist."

But according to Diddy, that is not important. The mega millionaire told his IG fans yesterday that he is trying to strike a "deal,quot; with Trump and his team. And if Diddy can negotiate a "deal,quot; better with Trump than with Joe Biden, then Trump will get Diddy's support.

The deal he is working on, according to Diddy, would benefit all black people in America, not just him.