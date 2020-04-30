Scientists say America will likely need to shelter in place until summer – BGR

Social distancing due to the coronavirus should continue through the summer, the researchers say.

Reversing containment efforts too quickly will result in a large rebound in new cases, according to predictive models.

Since the new coronavirus outbreak turned into a pandemic that forced us to live the vast majority of our lives within our homes and away from almost everyone, there has been a question on everyone's mind: When will all this end? Scientists are working on vaccines, researchers are testing a variety of treatment options, but we're not even closer to a return to normal yet.

Now, a team of scientists from the University of Notre Dame suggests that the current state of confinement and social estrangement in the United States should be maintained if we are to avoid a second wave of infections and deaths.

Right now, scientists are using computer models to predict the spread of the virus based on a variety of different factors. One of those variables is the speed at which we return to a "normal,quot; way of life, which means that the stores will be open, people will be allowed to gather in large numbers, etc. It should come as no surprise, since a reduction in those activities has helped stop the spread of the pandemic, reversing them is expected to spark a resurgence in the number of coronavirus cases.

With that in mind, the Notre Dame team ran its model to forecast what might happen if social distancing mandates were relaxed as early as May. Predictably, the simulation suggests that bad things are likely to happen.

"Our results indicate that the control measures that are in place at the moment may need to be kept at a fairly high level until the summer if we want to reduce transmission," said Alex Perkins, lead author of the study, in a statement. "At that time, we might delay those protective measures a little bit, but we won't be able to fully relax them until we have a vaccine."

Obviously, that's not great news for those of us who are really looking forward to getting together with friends and family, but studies like this have helped to flatten the curve in some of the hardest hit areas and it would be wise to take this advice to heart.

"The main conclusion is that what we do in the short term has a big impact on what happens in the long term," explains Perkins. "If we maintain social distancing measures in the short term and reduce transmission, we will have greater flexibility and more options to relax them later. If we find ourselves in a situation where things are twice as bad as they are now, it will require a large-scale effort to block and tighten social distancing measures to reduce transmission levels and prevent catastrophe. "

Image Source: Adela Loconte / Shutterstock