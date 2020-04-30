Sausalito warns of weekend crackdown on non-essential travel, fines of up to $ 500 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAUSALITO (Up News Info SF) – Sausalito police say they will impose parking restrictions and issue citations for non-essential travel and social distance violations this weekend to encourage people to follow state and local shelter orders and stay close to home during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The city, a popular destination due to its views of the shoreline and proximity to the Golden Gate Bridge, closed all municipal parking lots on weekends and holidays during the pandemic last Sunday after what its Police Department described as " widespread disregard for nonessential travel restrictions "on Saturday.

Electronic signs have been placed at both ends of Bridgeway, the city's main street, as well as on the access road from US Highway 101 to Spencer Avenue to alert motorists of parking restrictions.

Any vehicle that is parked in the lots during the weekends will be cited. Residents, businesses and their employees can park in metered spaces on the street and don't have to pay for gauges on weekends if they have their parking permit displayed on their rear bumper or a card on the dashboard of the vehicle, he said. police.

According to the police, fines for non-essential travel or social distancing violations carry fines of $ 500.

The repression in Sausalito occurs when Governor Gavin Newsom will order the closure of the beaches and state parks from May 1.S t, after dozens of people were seen en masse on the beaches last weekend.

