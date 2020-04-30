San Francisco Unified School District opts for "credit / no credit,quot; rating – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco Unified School District officials announced Wednesday night the approach teachers will take to grade students for the remainder of the coronavirus-affected school year.

The district made the announcement in an email sent to parents Wednesday night. Like school districts across the state, the San Francisco Unified District has faced the challenges of distance learning and has overcome the so-called "digital divide,quot; with students since schools were officially closed in mid-March.

With Wednesday's announcement, SFUSD described how teachers would address grading for the remainder of the school year.

For elementary students in Transitional Kindergarten through 5th grade, teachers will provide feedback on progress on the “feedback only” report form.

For students in grades 6-12, teachers will assign "Credit / No Credit,quot; for each course. Students in Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) will be graded according to established plans.

"We hope that students will continue to learn as much as possible during this time and we know that circumstances vary between educators and families," said a statement issued by the district. "Students will be given additional time even after the end of this school year to earn credit for work missed."

Earlier this month, there was a discussion by SFUSD officials about the possibility of giving all middle and high school students "A,quot; grades due to difficulties in closing schools due to the coronavirus. While many district board members expressed their support for the idea, the district opted for the "Credit / No Credit,quot; option.

The district said additional information would be provided through counselors and the district's distance learning "FAQ,quot; website.

Earlier this week, Governor Gavin Newsom proposed opening schools in late July or early August to help make up for the learning loss many felt during the coronavirus quarantine.

The California Teachers Association also released a statement Tuesday night in support of the Newsom plan, but added: "When students physically return to school campuses, public health planning and deliberation must be at the forefront of all decisions. "

Returning to school would depend on the safety of educators and students. Class times can falter when educators try to encourage social distancing.