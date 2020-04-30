San Bernardino County Reports More Deaths, Ventura Reports New Cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

– San Bernardino County reported four more deaths, while Ventura County reported additional cases Wednesday.

In San Bernardino County, there were 1,928 total cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, an increase of 101 cases from Tuesday and 89 deaths related to the virus, an increase of four.

Ventura County reported nine new cases of coronavirus, with a total of 517 cases and 17 deaths. Of those cases, 366 have been recovered. There were 134 active quarantined cases.

The county said 26 were currently hospitalized, with 10 in intensive care units.

As of Wednesday, San Bernardino County has evaluated 19,449 patients and Ventura County has evaluated 9,784.