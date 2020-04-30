Sam Smith will explore & # 39; Queerness & # 39; in new album

Instagram

The 'Stay With Me' singer is expected Explore its genre and rarity in the next installment of the study that is delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sam smithThe new album will explore the singer's "weirdness".

Last year 2019, Sam spoke about their gender in a candid social media post, revealing that they are not gender binaries and prefer to identify with the pronouns "they / they."

Speaking during a recent interview on ABC Radio, the star spoke about her upcoming third album, which is expected to be released later this year, and confessed that the collection is "really profound in exploring my genre (and) exploring my weirdness."

"I changed my pronouns and I was very happy to be myself," they said. "I went out a lot in Los Angeles and was dancing and drinking a lot, having a great time with all my friends."

"I entered the studio and the guys who were writing with me said, 'What do you mean?'

Hit creator's new album "Stay with Me", originally titled "To Die For", was slated to release in May, but due to the Covid-19 crisis they pressed the release pause and plan to rework and rename of the collection in response to the global pandemic.

"I've thought a lot over the past few weeks and I feel like my album title and impending release don't feel right, so I've made the decision to continue working on the album and make some major changes and additions," said Sam.

"I will rename my album and delay the release date, both confirmed at this time."

A new date / title has not yet been announced.