Salman Khan seeks forgiveness from the late Rishi Kapoor.

The nation woke up to the tragic news of Rishi Kapoor's disappearance after a two-year battle with cancer. The actor was hospitalized yesterday after a serious respiratory problem and died this morning. Tributes from his fans and Bollywood stars began to arrive. Recalling the actor as romance in the movies, the stars recalled their experiences with the actor. Salman Khan also turned to social media to mourn the loss of the actor.

Salman prayed for Rishi Kapoor and his family and asked for forgiveness. Apparently, the two actors had a fight during an unpleasant incident at the reception of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. Salman wrote: "Rest in peace chintu sirrr, kaha suna maaf, strength, peace and light for family and friends …"

Salman's heartfelt message to Rishi Kapoor melted everyone's hearts and poured out their reactions instantly.