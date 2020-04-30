SAG-AFTRA approves a budget of $ 96 million; Expect work hours reductions and permits – Up News Info

Anticipating cost savings through employee leave and reduced work hours, the SAG-AFTRA Executive Committee overwhelmingly approved a new $ 96 million budget today that "responsibly corresponds to current and anticipated production closings due to the pandemic COVID-19, "the union said in a statement. It is the first time during the pandemic that the union mentions leave or cuts in working hours for its staff.

"Employees whose workloads have been eliminated by the shutdown of production will be suspended until the industry returns to work," the union said. “Other employees will be placed on a reduced hours schedule to correspond to their lowest workload during this time. These measures will be implemented in a way that takes advantage of available federal and state programs to help replace lost earnings for affected personnel. "

The budget, which includes $ 5 million of reserves, is for the fiscal year beginning May 1, 2020. The SAG-AFTRA National Board voted last month to give the 38-person executive committee the authority to take such actions on behalf of the board during "This time of extraordinary national emergency."

"In the face of an unprecedented global pandemic that has brought the economy and our industry to a virtual standstill, we must take the necessary steps to protect our members and the union's financial strength," said SAG-AFTRA's national executive director, David White. . "This budget strategically responds to the serious challenges in today's business climate while ensuring that we can emerge strongly to protect members when they return to work in the future."

"Our duty to our members and our obligation as administrators of the organization is clear," said Gabrielle Carteris, union president. “With this budget, thoughtful, responsible, and strategic decisions have been made that align operating expenses with our projected revenues at a time of extraordinary industry disruption. Now, as always, our top priority is protecting our members. "

Budget approval, the union said, "comes amid financial projections of the industry's continued decline in production activity and the subsequent impact on the budget. SAG-AFTRA's finance committee unanimously recommended the budget based on revenue preservation movements, including reductions in personnel costs and operating expenses "

The union said it "will optimize workflow and technology savings by eliminating redundant jobs and those functions that will no longer be a priority for the organization."

The 160,000-member union said it will "continue to closely monitor this unprecedented situation and take appropriate action as necessary to protect SAG-AFTRA's membership and operational priorities."