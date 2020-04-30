Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher donate 20 tons of protective equipment to NHS personnel

WENN

Actor & # 39; Borat & # 39; and his actress wife have delivered tens of thousands of personal protective equipment to UK frontline doctors in the midst of the current coronavirus pandemic.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Fisher Island dispatched a plane loaded with PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) to UK frontline workers addressing the Covid-19 crisis.

The couple partnered with the Salesforce mogul Marc Benioff to donate supplies to Britain's NHS (National Health Service) staff as the organization struggles to maintain supplies.

The shipment of 20 tons of equipment was also done in association with the Daily Mail newspaper through a new charity initiative called Mail Force with Benioff.

The businessman revealed that Cohen was part of the donation on Twitter, and the comedy star responded in his own post, writing: "Isla and I are very pleased to have such persistent and generous partners to do this. Business, please. go ahead and get PPE through. "

The shipment included 50,000 overalls and 100,000 masks. Cohen is also working with Project HOPE in the US. USA

Numerous stars have been making donations to medical organizations amid the global pandemic with Octavia Spencer He recently donated respiration monitors to health centers in Alabama and New York.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Jay Z, meek mill, Kylie Jenner, Ciaraand Russell Wilson They are among the other famous names who have been donating to worthy causes amid the coronavirus pandemic, offering millions of dollars in cash funds and much-needed PPE supplies for workers treating patients with Covid-19.