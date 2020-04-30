Saab delivers the first GlobalEye surveillance aircraft to the United Arab Emirates – Defense Blog

Saab delivered the first GlobalEye Swing Role Rove Surveillance System aircraft to the United Arab Emirates on April 29, 2020.

The United Arab Emirates ordered three GlobalEye aircraft, with the initial contract signed in late 2015. In November 2019, the country also announced its intention to complete a contract amendment for the purchase of two additional systems.

“The delivery of the first GlobalEye is an important milestone for Saab, but also an important step in the history of early warning and control in the air. We have set a new standard for the market and I am proud to say that we have delivered the world's most advanced aerial surveillance solution to the United Arab Emirates, "says Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab.

GlobalEye is Saab's new on-air early warning and control solution. It provides air, sea and land surveillance in a single solution.

GlobalEye combines Saab's new Erieye extended-range radar and a range of additional advanced sensors with Bombardier's ultra-long-range Global 6000 aircraft. A solution that maximizes operational performance, both in terms of detection capability and mission endurance, while offering exceptional crew comfort.