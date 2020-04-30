Ryan Murphy and Michelle Krusiec talk about the inclusion of "Hollywood", Anna May Wong – Up News Info

When Ryan Murphy announces a series, there is an immediate intrigue that is often associated with it. Take a look at their history: Popular, Nip / Tuck, Glee, American Horror Story, Scream Queens, 9-1-1 and Attitude. With each series, he delivered relatable stories featuring outsized characters through a hyper-stylized lens. He pushed the envelope and slowly passed out stories about misfits, characters we hadn't seen on TV before, and allowed those on the margins to shine. Your series Fief He highlighted a very specific era in Hollywood, an era that he loves. This would essentially be a beta version of his Netflix series and Ian Brennan's. Hollywood, which takes a look at the inclusive film and television industry that might have been during the glitz and glamor of Hollywood after World War II.

Holland Talylor and Ryan Murphy

Netflix



"I grew up reading about Hollywood and obsessed with it, and there were three people I was really obsessed with: Rock Hudson, Anna May Wong and Hattie McDaniel," Murphy told Up News Info. “They always touched me and I never understood why until I was older. What I found was this idea of ​​not being seen and the fear of not being seen, or living up to the possibilities. I feel that there is nothing sadder than the lost potential and the three cases … were not really seen. They were punished for being who they were. "

Murphy was related to this especially early in his career. He saw Hudson, Wong, and McDaniel as heroes who were part of this buried story that no one spoke of. That said, after Fief, Murphy came up with an idea for an anthology called Buried history To highlight a figure in Hollywood history that was poorly done by the industry, but after marinating on it, Murphy felt that was too pessimistic and obscure.

Jake Picking as Rock Hudson and Jeremy Pope as Archie Coleman in "Hollywood"



When he encountered frequent collaborator Darren Criss, the Versace star, who also serves as an executive producer on HollywoodHe asked what he wanted to do next, and Murphy said he wanted to do something encouraging and optimistic, and then the idea of ​​the Hollywood "full-service" gas station came to the table. People may think it has parallels to the real-life Scotty Bowers and gas station during the era that has been documented as a destination where actors, many of them gay, could secretly satisfy their cravings and sexual needs.

"That was very famous and it's something we were both interested in," Murphy admitted. "But I was never interested in Scotty Bowers. No one on the show relied on Scotty Bowers. I was interested in the service station. Specifically, what interested me is this idea of ​​shame and that there could only be one thing in this city to succeed, that it was white and straight. If you were something else, you had to hide it.

Laura Harrier as Peg and Queen Latifah as Hattie McDaniel in "Hollywood"

Netflix



Murphy wanted to continue to base this on buried history as well as a culture of shame, but he wanted to make him optimistic. "I found this formula of taking something fictional and masking it with historical figures," he said. "So I decided, 'I want to give Rock Hudson, Anna May Wong and Hattie McDaniel the happy ending they deserved.'" In addition, he dubbed fictional characters played by Criss, Laura Harrier, Jeremy Pope, Patti LuPone, Holland Taylor, and Joe Mantello that would have changed the course of history.

So, Hollywood born.

One of the real life legends that serves as a starting point for this Hollywood that could have been is Anna May Wong, played by Michelle Krusiec. Wong, a first-generation American Chinese, was one of the few Asians who were working actors during the time when Hollywood occurs. She was famous for coming out for the lead role of the Chinese character O-Lan in the MGM adaptation of Pearl S. Buck. The good land. She lost the role of white actress Luise Rainer, who won an Academy Award for Best Actress.

Anna May Wong

Shutterstock



In their twenties, they asked Krusiec to work on a documentary about Wong and in his research, he found disappointing stories about her and how she would get to high-level auditions, but confused them. Many saw that she was not talented enough. By revisiting Wong before addressing a version of her for Hollywood Krusiec had a moment to come to Jesus about how Wong's life as an actor was documented.

"By doing a really deep investigation now, I realized how racist the story he got," Krusiec told Up News Info. “It was very different from what I understood in my twenties. I really went deep and tried to understand what racism was up against and how deep-rooted it was during that time. ”

When it comes to writing a fictionalized version of Wong, Murphy had an authentic portrayal in mind and he was thoughtful in the way she would be portrayed. "Obviously, I am not Asian, but I consider myself a minority," he said. "I know what it is to be received and I know what it is to not have opportunities because of who I was or was told to change who I was and how I looked."

Krusiec as Wong

Netflix



With HollywoodW s Wong, she is older and we find that she feels defeated after being rejected for the lead role in The good land. He hasn't found a job, has turned to alcohol, and has no good thoughts about the industry. We are introduced through the fictional character of Raymond's Criss, an aspiring screenwriter and director. He presents a movie idea for her to star in and she says, "They won't choose me because I'm Asian and this movie will never be made." After revealing that he is half Filipino, an illuminating and poignant discussion ensues about identity politics and being white (a discussion that is enriching throughout the series). The two forge a bond and he is tasked with giving her a starring role in the movie.

When Krusiec read the exchange between the two characters, he knew he had to step up his game when it came to playing Wong. "I was a little intimidated by the idea of ​​putting myself in his shoes, but because the writing was so honest and it was a voice that I felt very connected to right away, I was really excited about what (Murphy) was doing," said. said.

Krusiec and Darren Criss in "Hollywood"

Netflix



Wong's story arc and overall plot Hollywood it was kept secret and Krusiec often found out what they were doing with his bow the day before, but when he found out, he said it was very deep and authentic. "It felt like an iceberg," he said in terms of Wong's narrative. “There was the top, but then there was two-thirds of the depth below. Be part of a truly organic and exciting process. "

Being Asian-American, Krusiec felt a direct connection to Wong on that front, but found an even deeper connection to her as an Asian-American actress who has been cutting teeth in the industry for decades.

"I am constantly underestimated and I am reduced or relegated to side parts, supporting parts or parts where the characters are at the service of someone else's narrative," Krusiec said. "I felt that throughout (Wong's) career, she was constantly chosen for these kinds of roles because she brings a lot to the table in terms of what she was really doing with those parts. It was very difficult to ignore her and it was very difficult to fire her. discouraged by his career, but still persisted. "

"As an Asian-American actor, I have been treading that path for a long time and trying to understand my own struggle with identity and how I persist and how I have resistance," he added.

Anna May Wong and Marlene Dietrich in the 1932 "Shanghai Express"

Shutterstock



Krusiec sees Wong as a beacon of hope. But even though she is now seen as an icon and a legend, the way she fell from the cultural landscape was tragic. That said, Krusiec feels the responsibility to come forward and give Wong justice. "I felt that her personal story is very sad," she said, noting that she was not a traditional Asian woman of the time who could marry another Asian man. It also addresses how many people say she was bisexual and how that added another layer of marginalization to her identity.

There was something incredibly meta when it comes to Krusiec's experience as an actress and Wong's journey. Krusiec returns to Wong's missed opportunity with The good land. There is a scene in the series where Wong is auditioning for the role and Krusiec wanted to do well. "I really felt that she really sacrificed everything for art and particularly with that role, that scene of what is said, it felt so resonant in her personal life, "she said." I really tried to work to connect with how credible it would have been in that scene".

"When I saw Luise Rainer, what I saw was a person trying to portray what they thought was an Asian person, he continued. “I saw that movie and I was really amazed at what the assumptions of what Asians are like. It was a performance that I kept seeing over and over instead of the real deep struggles around culture, family, and class. I feel like that's what she would have contributed to the role of (O-Lan in The good land) ".

Luise Rainer playing the Asian character O-Lan in the 1937 film "The Good Land"

Shutterstock



This brings to the fore the issue of opportunity for underrepresented voices in Hollywood, something that Murphy has championed. Throughout his career, he has had conversations with executives where he asked them questions such as "Why does leadership have to be direct? Why can't the protagonist be gay?" And "Why does a romantic comedy have to revolve? around Sandra Bullock instead of Halle Berry? "

"The answer was because" That's what sells, "Murphy stated." I said, ‘Well, how do you know what sells unless you put something out there? "And that has been very present in his work. He has collaborated and listened to people from communities that are not his, like Criss, to express voices that normally would not have the opportunity to prosper. They introduced us to diverse and massive talents through Joy, we saw the trans community killed in Attitude, and were introduced to new voices who have been in the industry for decades but never had a chance to shine as Broadway star Jon Jon Briones, who has been in Versace, American Horror Story and next Ratchet.

As much as Hollywood Krusiec presents a story of inclusion and allows "the others" to take center stage. Krusiec watches how it was during the troubled Hollywood Golden Age and now realizes that not much has changed. "A lot of what Wong is dealing with, it really pains me to say that it is happening in Hollywood today," he said. "I'm always positive about (diversity), but the realities of being a minority woman versus a white man in a leading Hollywood movie: I don't know if you can name any. I don't know if it really exists. I may see them set in Asia or you may see them set in a world where the cast is predominantly Asian but in a cast that is all white with an Asian or ethnic protagonist, that is very, very rare. "

Krusiec and Laura Harrier in "Hollywood"

Netflix



Still, Krusiec and Murphy remain hopeful and continue to push various faces, stories, and characters. They defend the opportunity to give people who have given up the opportunity to "be seen". Hollywood contribute to that bugle call.

"I think it's better, Hollywood It will start a conversation and I think little by little, you just have to get used to people thinking that the way we do business is not good and not normal, "Murphy said." Hollywood has many flaws, but the reason why I love that he can start conversations and make people be seen. He's a really great teacher. We learn to kiss from Hollywood. We learn how to be friends and how to fall in love, and how to fight the good fight, and who are the good guys and who are they the bad guys. They teach us levels of behavior from what we see in the images that are presented in front of us, so I have always been very aware of the power it has. "

Krusiec found Hollywood cathartic because it is a positive narrative about marginalized people in Hollywood during a time when they were not well received, and we have not seen it before.

"When I saw Sandra Oh perform the first time, my whole body was viscerally responding to the possibility of this world that looks like me," she said. "I hope that when people look Hollywood, they experience that gut feeling and how that connection could plant the seed of possibility. There's hope in the show … some real questions are asked and hopefully the show gives you the experience of how you would feel if Hollywood they were reality. "

Murphy adds to that sentiment: "It is not the Hollywood we live in, but it is the Hollywood we wish we were here."